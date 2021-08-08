What I'm Writing

Where (how) to buy my new book: Search “Sunrise At Sunset” by B.J. Barnes.

* * * *

Author: Paula Williams

City: High Point

Book title: “Praying from the Pit: Devotions for the Cancer Journey”

Publisher: Self-published through Amazon

What it’s about: Last year in the middle of COVID, my husband, Gralyn, was diagnosed with lung cancer. He had surgery in September of 2020 that resulted in his entire right lung being removed. In addition to that difficult surgery, he had four doses of chemotherapy. Thankfully, Gralyn is now cancer-free, but still dealing with living with one lung and the side effects of chemotherapy that include significant hearing loss. During our cancer journey, I kept my sanity by writing in my journal which I decided to turn into a devotional book. God’s grace is what got us through this ordeal.