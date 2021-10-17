Young Adult and Marvel comic writer Samira Ahmed has characters who go on wild journeys — or punch through ceilings

“I was a kid during the Iranian hostage crisis when I had my first experience with racism,” she said. “I mean, I can tell you the exact spot on the street where it happened. We were in the family car, windows rolled down, on Michigan Avenue, right in front of the Fine Arts theater. Traffic is crawling, it’s super hot. Two white guys roll up beside us. They seemed old to me but they were probably in their 20s. They pointed right at me, this little girl, and one had a genuine snarl and he screamed, ‘Go home, you (expletive) (expletive) Iranian!’ I was gobsmacked. First of all my parents never used that language so I didn’t know it. It was scary, traffic moves and they pull ahead — it all probably happened in a second. But it felt longer, and I thought: ‘How do they know we live in Batavia?’ That’s what I thought the ‘Go home’ meant. Did it say Batavia on the license plates? My next thought was, ‘Why Iranian? Oh, is that person being racist or prejudiced or something?’ So then I thought: ‘Wow, I guess racists are really bad at geography.’”