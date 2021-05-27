Brice Street reunites to put out a new album and maybe perform live

It’s a monument to well-preserved infrastructure, a sturdily-constructed passageway that has withstood the wear and tear of heavy use. For nearly 50 years, Greensboro’s Brice Street band members have been plying their trade, their name paying homage to a local, nondescript lane that once hosted a former member and served as a band practice destination. The personnel doing the road work has changed over the years, but the integrity has held up, the roadbed still firm, potholes filled in.

For drummer Jack Atchison, the journey started in the sixth grade when he was 11 after seeing The Beatles on TV on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on Feb. 9, 1964.

“The next day, me and two or three others of my school mates were like, ‘That’s what we gotta do. We gotta start a band,’” Atchison said.

Atchison was smitten by guitar at first, even though he had never even touched one. But his musical plan changed dramatically when the junior high jazz band recruited kids for summer band at High Point’s Northeast Junior High School. “The drummer was really cool, he had a Beatle haircut and Wayfarer sunglasses on in the middle of the afternoon, and I was like, ‘OK, I think I’m gonna play drums.’”