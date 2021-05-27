Brice Street reunites to put out a new album and maybe perform live

It’s a monument to well-preserved infrastructure, a sturdily-constructed passageway that has withstood the wear and tear of heavy use. For nearly 50 years, Greensboro’s Brice Street band members have been plying their trade, their name paying homage to a local, nondescript lane that once hosted a former member and served as a band practice destination. The personnel doing the road work has changed over the years, but the integrity has held up, the roadbed still firm, potholes filled in.
For drummer Jack Atchison, the journey started in the sixth grade when he was 11 after seeing The Beatles on TV on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on Feb. 9, 1964.
“The next day, me and two or three others of my school mates were like, ‘That’s what we gotta do. We gotta start a band,’” Atchison said.
Atchison was smitten by guitar at first, even though he had never even touched one. But his musical plan changed dramatically when the junior high jazz band recruited kids for summer band at High Point’s Northeast Junior High School. “The drummer was really cool, he had a Beatle haircut and Wayfarer sunglasses on in the middle of the afternoon, and I was like, ‘OK, I think I’m gonna play drums.’”
After a summer in the orchestra, his parents got him a snare drum, and Atchison would sit in the bedroom playing backbeats to the radio. Atchison talked his parents into buying a kit in ‘64 for Christmas, and soon started on his musical journey with the other schoolmates who had picked up instruments, calling themselves the Morlocks, after the creatures that lived underground in H.G. Wells’ 1895 novella “The Time Machine.” That lasted through high school.
“One of the guys left to go play with a band that was actually making money,” Atchison says. The remaining trio got an offer from the manager of a Charlotte-area band, the Villagers, who had a strong regional following as well as their own TV show. The band was breaking up, and the booking agent had jobs booked and needed musicians to fill the roster.
The revamped Villagers with Atchison aboard started in ‘69. Then Atchison left for about a year to play with a beach music group called Cannonball. In ‘72, he was in Bandit, a Greensboro band that played regularly at the Blue Max Club and the End Zone.
Meanwhile, some of the artists formerly known as CC and the Souls had morphed into a band called Partly Cloudy. “When they split up in ‘73, Doug Dennis, the bass player approached me, and three of those guys (bassist Doug Dennis, guitarist-saxophonist Steve Coble and keyboardist Gerald Hill) and me and Barry Webb started a band, and that’s how Brice Street got going in ‘74.” That initial lineup was Coble, Hill, Atchison, Dennis and Webb.
“When we started the band, we just wanted to go out and play stuff that we liked,” Atchison says. “We all came to the band with a list of 10 songs we wanted to play, and it was all over the map: Little Feat, (Bruce) Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Chick Corea. We played everything when we started out.”
Atchison credits Webb as being the guy who got the band headed in another direction. “Barry said, ‘Look, I’ve been working on some songs, so maybe we should look at working them up. Let’s try to record this stuff, be a recording band.’”
The band cut some demos, getting a deal with Dolphin Records, the in-house label owned by the regional Record Bar franchise, releasing “Rise Up in the Night” in 1981 and “Imagination” in 1983.
“We still wanted to keep playing and making money, and at that point in the early ‘80s, we did mostly covers and some originals and continued to be that way.”
But by the time “Imagination” came out, the band was suffering from a debilitating case of road burn. Atchison became the sole original survivor, retaining the name and carrying on with different cast members. Bassist Dennis came back in ‘06 and the band performed as a trio until keyboardist Webb agreed to come back in 2015. Those three original members with the addition of guitarist Jack King, who had filled in over the years, make up the current lineup.
Webb started bringing in songs again, and Atchison had some undeveloped originals as well. That led to the current project, “Wear and Tear,” a completely self-financed effort with the rhythm tracks cut at Benjy Johnson’s Earthtone studios and the overdubs and the vocals laid in at Webb’s home studio.
“We spent last year polishing the recording because we didn’t have anything else to do musically,” Atchison says.
As always, the music on the new release is an eclectic mix of genres and styles. The principal songwriters, Webb and Atchison, come at it from vastly different perspectives. Webb’s “Mr. Natural” has a Steely Dan feel, smashed up with Hall and Oates. Atchison admits that he was somewhat confused about Webb’s offering.
“I thought it was about a politician, but apparently it’s not,” he says, based on Webb’s commentary on the track for a broadcast on Spruce Pine’s Radio Bijou. “So I have no idea what it’s about. I don’t know the background of the song but musically, Barry is very influenced by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker and Hall and Oates, too.”
Most of the offerings seem to be about romantic entanglements gone awry, but Atchison says that wasn’t the intended theme.
“It’s not unusual for songs to come out of pain or frustration of disappointment. I listen to that, especially the ones I wrote, and I go, ‘Gosh, they’re all kinda sad, about relationships.’ When the lyrics start coming to me, they’re meaningful to me, (and) it’s not hard to finish them, to keep going, and all of a sudden I’ve got a song. I go, ‘Here’s another heartache song, but that’s OK. I’ll write a happy one next time if I can.’”
Another Atchison original, “A Whole Lot Of Nothing” doesn’t get to the happy level, but the harmonies are really impressive, Queen-ish “Bohemian Rhapsody”-worthy. The inspiration came from a remark by a patient while Atchison was at work on his day job.
“One of my co-workers was working with a patient — I’m a physical therapist assistant — and this was a PT working with someone who was very resistant to treatment. We’re always pleasant and helpful to our patients, so when she finished her treatment, the therapist said, ‘Goodbye, thanks,’ and the patient turned around and said, ‘Yeah, thanks for a whole lot of nothin’!’ And I thought I gotta use that. That’s a sign. That’s an omen.”
The Queen connection pops up again in Atchison’s “Christina,” a road warrior rebel opera that sounds like Springsteen fronting Queen.
The band hasn’t been on the road for a while because of the pandemic, but they’re plotting a return to performing.
“The sort of wink, wink, nod, nod secret with a lot of musicians is they pay us, but what they don’t know is we’d probably play if they didn’t pay us because we like to play so much.”
Their latest release, “Wear and Tear,” dropped recently and is available on their website as a physical CD or download.
“We’re gonna be sitting down when we release the album and talk about how can we move forward as a live performance entity, what are some strategies to come up with that,” Atchison says. “We haven’t done any virtual stuff, and I don’t know if we’ll ever get around to that ... it’s really to be seen. I don’t have an answer. There’s no clear picture to me.”
