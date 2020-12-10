Bruce Piephoff has been writing songs, poems and music since he was 19

Bruce Piephoff is a meanderer. He's a wanderer, a poet, singer/songwriter, a folky philosopher. He's been settled down now for quite a while with wife Laura and son David, but his thoughts still take him for strolls in a lush, wordy forest.
A basketball player in high school at Grimsley, Piephoff's musical journey took him off the boards and onto the road. Initially planning to play basketball at UNC-Chapel Hill, he decided he wasn't destined to be a baller and investigated his musical curiosity instead. He says that going to Chapel Hill was like going to Paris for him, a revelation that aroused his journalistic and musical neurons and set him on a path he would follow on a roundabout sort of fashion from then on.
“I was about 18 and my dad was getting into playing the guitar,” Piephoff says of his musical awakenings. “He listened to a lot of people like Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, Gordon Lightfoot — all those '60s singer/songwriters.”
His first year at UNC, a friend taught him some chords, and Piephoff bought a gut string guitar in Chapel Hill and started playing.
“From the beginning, I was interested in writing my own songs, because I guess my dad influenced me a lot. He and I, in 1968, bought Martin guitars. I got a D-28 and he got a D-35, and I've been playing it ever since.”
Piephoff started playing with his dad around the house, then out in public soon afterwards. ”Maybe too soon,” he says, laughing. He remembers playing his first gig with five or six original songs in his performing arsenal at the Rookery in Chapel Hill where David Sheppard was also performing.
“That was my first gig,” the Greensboro native says. “I've been at it since I was 19, playing out, until this year when everything came to a screeching halt.”
But Piephoff's musical path was not on the straight and narrow. The budding troubadour took to wandering, from investigating the wild side of life on Tate Street to busking all around the globe with little more than a guitar slung over his shoulder and a few bucks in his pocket.
“I dropped out after a couple of years at Chapel Hill and did various odd jobs and traveled around some, traveling with Billy Ransom (Hobbs), some on my own playing music and working odd jobs till I was about 28.”
Hobbs, who got the sobriquet Billy the Hobo hung on him because of his rootless predilections, would often entice Piephoff to joining him with little or no back-up currency on hand. When Piephoff once asked about available funding before embarking together on a trip to New York, Hobbs told him not to worry, they had plenty, only to discover on arrival that the Hobo could only come up with about 10 bucks.
“We used to do that back then,” Piephoff chuckles. “We would hitchhike places with no more than $30 or $50 in our pockets. You just didn't worry about it when you were that young. It seemed like a more innocent time. I went to Amsterdam with a bag full of canned food and about 180 dollars. When you're younger, you feel like things will work out, and they did.”
Things did work out for Piephoff, but largely because he was aware of what he needed to do to fulfill, expand and hone his literary and musical aspirations. After over a decade of rambling, he finished his degree at UNCG as an English major.
“Mainly because I wanted to get into that writing program with Fred Chappell," he says. "You can't get into grad school unless you finish your undergraduate. Got accepted into that writing program and graduated in '84 from the MFA writing program, studied with Fred and Bob Watson.”
Chappell was North Carolina's Poet Laureate from 1997-2002, teaching advanced composition, poetry and fiction at UNCG for 40 years, retiring in 2004.
“I’ll talk about his work, but I don’t know that I ever taught Bruce anything,” Chappell said in an interview while he was still teaching. Chappell praised Piephoff's authenticity, calling him a poet of the folk, “someone who uses material or the lives of workers and poor people, people all across the spectrum of our society. And gives voice to all their concerns and does it in a way that’s pungent and elegant at the same time.”
When asked if his student came to him fully formed or if he offered guidance, Chappell replied, “I'm not fool enough to try to change Bruce Piephoff.”
Piephoff recently acknowledged Chappell's help in song. Just before the pandemic hit, in 2019 Piephoff released “Purple Clouds,” with his original composition “Old Fred,” written for Chappell. Terry Kennedy and Fred and Michael Parker are doing a documentary on Fred Chappell, spearheaded by UNCG film professor Michael Frierson.
“They asked me to come sing this song, 'Old Fred,'” Piephoff says. “Fred's been an inspiration to all of us. He didn't really teach me how to write, but he inspired me to be a better writer, and he always took interest in my work. That meant a lot, just that affirmation.”
Piephoff was allowed to bring his songs and poems to the workshops, but Piephoff says his songs grew more out of listening to the singer/songwriters from the '60s.
Twenty-five albums down the road, Piephoff is still a poet of the folk. As a member of N.C. Arts Council’s Visiting Artists Program, Piephoff served as the artist-in-residence in several community colleges across North Carolina, Virginia and Florida. He has published collections of his poetry and collaborated with Robert Childers and Scott Sawyer on 2016's “Army Town Madrigal,” a project that paired Pephoff's folkiness with Childer's fist-in-the-face, hardscrabble approach to troubadourism with Sawyer adding spirited guitar punctuation.
Even though the pandemic caused a temporary halt to in-the-flesh appearances, Piephoff has stayed busy. “(I've) done a lot of writing, some new songs, some poems, Facebook livestreamers.”
He's also recorded Justin Townes Earle's “Saint of Lost Causes,” for a compilation CD Rob Slater is doing with N.C. artists doing other people's songs. In addition to contributing to the film for Chappell's documentary, Piephoff has done songs for the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and has been featured on wife Laura's YouTube channel, Durham's Virtual Centerfest and Martha Basset's show on WFDD from Elkin.
“I have been doing some things, but I must admit I've wasted a lot of time like most people," Piephoff says. “Not wasted, but there's been a lot of going out to my nephew's gardens and hanging out with Laura and David in our bubble, trying to eat good food and trying to stay healthy.”
Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.
