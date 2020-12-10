Bruce Piephoff has been writing songs, poems and music since he was 19

“That was my first gig,” the Greensboro native says. “I've been at it since I was 19, playing out, until this year when everything came to a screeching halt.”

But Piephoff's musical path was not on the straight and narrow. The budding troubadour took to wandering, from investigating the wild side of life on Tate Street to busking all around the globe with little more than a guitar slung over his shoulder and a few bucks in his pocket.

“I dropped out after a couple of years at Chapel Hill and did various odd jobs and traveled around some, traveling with Billy Ransom (Hobbs), some on my own playing music and working odd jobs till I was about 28.”

Hobbs, who got the sobriquet Billy the Hobo hung on him because of his rootless predilections, would often entice Piephoff to joining him with little or no back-up currency on hand. When Piephoff once asked about available funding before embarking together on a trip to New York, Hobbs told him not to worry, they had plenty, only to discover on arrival that the Hobo could only come up with about 10 bucks.