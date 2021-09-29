Bryan Series sells new subscriptions, announces COVID-19 vaccination or test requirement

GREENSBORO — Subscriptions for the 2022 season of the Guilford College Bryan Series have gone on sale to the general public on the series website, bryanseries.guilford.edu.

The season launches Jan. 25 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 300 N. Elm St. with Steve Martin, an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist.

In addition, Guilford College has announced that all Bryan Series event attendees at the Tanger Center must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before each event.

Wearing of masks in the Tanger Center is mandated by Guilford County and will be required throughout the Bryan Series season.

The Bryan Series policy is consistent with Guilford College’s mandate that all of its students, faculty and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

Martin's appearance will be followed on Feb. 15 with Yusef Salaam, a prison reform activist and member of the Central Park Five.

Bestselling author Anne Lamott will speak March 15, followed by chef and humanitarian José Andrés on April 26.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}