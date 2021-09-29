Bryan Series sells new subscriptions, announces COVID-19 vaccination or test requirement

GREENSBORO — Subscriptions for the 2022 season of the Guilford College Bryan Series have gone on sale to the general public on the series website, bryanseries.guilford.edu.
The season launches Jan. 25 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 300 N. Elm St. with Steve Martin, an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist.
In addition, Guilford College has announced that all Bryan Series event attendees at the Tanger Center must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before each event.
Wearing of masks in the Tanger Center is mandated by Guilford County and will be required throughout the Bryan Series season.
The Bryan Series policy is consistent with Guilford College’s mandate that all of its students, faculty and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.
Martin's appearance will be followed on Feb. 15 with Yusef Salaam, a prison reform activist and member of the Central Park Five.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott will speak March 15, followed by chef and humanitarian José Andrés on April 26.
Iconic entertainer Rita Moreno, whose acting, dancing and singing career spans more than 70 years, will appear May 17 in a speaking and performing event.
Subscriptions for five events are $350 in the orchestra section, $295 in the grand tier and $250 in the loge.
In addition, Legacy Society memberships with premium benefits are available by contacting the Tanger Center Box Office at 336-373-7575 or TangerAMCS@greensboro-nc.gov.
The popular community-supported series has been presented since 1996. Last year, the series was entirely online because the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past few weeks nearly 1,200 series subscribers and Legacy Society members renewed their commitments or purchased subscriptions and memberships.
More than 80 Bryan Series programs have been presented by Guilford College since the mid-1990s, most recently at the Greensboro Coliseum.
“We are delighted to be able to present Bryan Series programs to an in-person audience for the first time in two years in the magnificent Tanger Center,” Ty Buckner, associate vice president for alumni & constituent relations at Guilford College, said in Wednesday's announcement.
“People are already responding with enthusiasm," Buckner added, "and I believe we will re-engage more folks and add many new subscribers before we open in January.”