Carolina Theatre offers free movie tickets to essential workers

If patrons fall into another “essential” category, they are also invited to tell the theater their story.

To reserve the "essential thank you" tickets online, guests should click on the Tickets link, add the ticket type to their cart (either adult at $7, or essential for no charge), with a limit of six tickets available per guest, per movie. Click "continue" to proceed to checkout. Tickets also are available in the box office at 6:15 p.m. for that evening's screening.