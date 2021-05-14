Carolina Theatre offers free movie tickets to essential workers

GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre has offered thanks to essential workers by giving them complimentary movie tickets.
Movie tickets are available online at carolinatheatre.com or in person at the 310 S. Greene St. theater for screenings through June 25.
Movies at the theater under Carolina Classic Movies include "North By Northwest," "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "Vertigo," "The Princess Bride," "Imitation of Life" and "The Big Lebowski."
The Carolina's "essential thank you" extends to:
• Healthcare professionals
• First responders
• Military & National Guard
• Teachers & school staff
• Grocery store employees
• Box store employees
• Restaurant staff
• Gas station employees
• Government employees
• Utilities employees
• Manufacturing employees
• Delivery drivers
• Uber & Lyft drivers
• Artists, musicians & technicians
If patrons fall into another “essential” category, they are also invited to tell the theater their story.
To reserve the "essential thank you" tickets online, guests should click on the Tickets link, add the ticket type to their cart (either adult at $7, or essential for no charge), with a limit of six tickets available per guest, per movie. Click "continue" to proceed to checkout. Tickets also are available in the box office at 6:15 p.m. for that evening's screening.
Current regulations limit seating in the theater to 250, so tickets are subject to availability.
As a reminder, the Carolina Theatre’s in-person box office remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic. For specific ticketing questions, guests should email boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.