Carolina Theatre to celebrate holiday with classic movies

7 p.m. Dec. 17-18: “Elf” (Rated PG; 2003; 1 hour, 37 minutes). Buddy (Will Ferrell) was just a toddler in an orphanage, until he stole away in Santa’s sack of presents. Thankfully, Santa’s elves accepted the boy and gave him a home. But as Buddy gets older, he is unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t quite fit in — literally. Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father (James Caan), who turns out to be a cynical businessman. After a DNA test, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy. Also stars Mary Steenburgen and Zooey Deschanel.

7 p.m. Dec. 21-22: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours, 1 minute). World War II vets team up to become a top song-and-dance act. When they meet beautiful sisters who also happen to have a song-and-dance act, they follow the sisters to a Vermont lodge, which they find is owned by their former commander. The lodge is failing, so the performers try to help the general. And of course, a series of romantic mixups ensues.