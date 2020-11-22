Carolina Theatre to celebrate holiday with classic movies

Carolina Theatre will celebrate the holidays with festive films.
7 p.m. Dec. 7-8: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Rated PG-13; 1989; 1 hour, 37 minutes). Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas. But of course, things quickly go hilariously awry. His holiday bonus falls through. Then Eddie (Randy Quaid), the hick cousin and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property.
7 p.m. Dec. 9-11: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (Rated PG; 1946; 2 hours, 12 minutes). George Bailey (James Stewart) is a small-town man whose life seems so desperate that he contemplates suicide. He had always wanted to leave Bedford Falls to see the world, but circumstances and his own good heart have led him to stay. As he prepares to jump from a bridge, his guardian angel intercedes, showing him what life would have become for the residents of Bedford Falls if he had never lived.
3 p.m. Dec. 12: “A Christmas Story” (Rated PG; 1983; 1 hour and 34 minutes). Based on author Jean Shepherd’s 1940s childhood, the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker are as relatable as they are hilarious. Nine-year old Ralphie spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Determined to convince the world that it’s the perfect gift, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact. Directed by Bob Clark. Starring Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon.
3 p.m. Dec 13 and 7 p.m. Dec .14: "Polar Express" (Rated G; 2004; 1 hour, 40 minutes). Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis ("Forrest Gump"; "Cast Away") reunite for "Polar Express," an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
7 p.m. Dec. 15: “Love Actually” (Rated R; 2003; 2 hours, 16 minutes). Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters are David (Hugh Grant), the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer (Martine McCutcheon); Sarah (Laura Linney), a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life; and Harry (Alan Rickman), a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary. Also stars Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and others.
7 p.m. Dec. 16: "Die Hard" (Rated R; 1988; 2 hours, 12 minutes). New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him.
7 p.m. Dec. 17-18: “Elf” (Rated PG; 2003; 1 hour, 37 minutes). Buddy (Will Ferrell) was just a toddler in an orphanage, until he stole away in Santa’s sack of presents. Thankfully, Santa’s elves accepted the boy and gave him a home. But as Buddy gets older, he is unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t quite fit in — literally. Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father (James Caan), who turns out to be a cynical businessman. After a DNA test, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy. Also stars Mary Steenburgen and Zooey Deschanel.
7 p.m. Dec. 21-22: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours, 1 minute). World War II vets team up to become a top song-and-dance act. When they meet beautiful sisters who also happen to have a song-and-dance act, they follow the sisters to a Vermont lodge, which they find is owned by their former commander. The lodge is failing, so the performers try to help the general. And of course, a series of romantic mixups ensues.
Tickets are $8 at carolinatheatre.com until 5 p.m. the day of the screening or in person 30 minutes before the film begins. Concessions, including bottled sodas, bottled beer, wine, candy and popcorn will be for sale.
Masks are required. Guests must sign a waiver of liabiliry and bring an email receipt for entry.
Guests must maintain social distance at all times. Only 100 tickets will be available. The auditorium will have pods of two, four and six seats available.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
