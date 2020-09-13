GREENSBORO — Tonight will bring the final performances of this year's virtual N.C. Folk Festival.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual folk festival and Carolina Blues Festival went virtual this weekend, streaming online and on the Greensboro Television Network.
The company 7 Cinematics pre-recorded live performances by 10 acts at iconic locations around Guilford County. The folk festival broadcast them on Friday and Saturday nights and will wrap up tonight.
"We're really excited about our unique approach to going 'virtual' this year," said Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer.
Here is tonight's lineup:
• Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba: This Pittsboro-based, kora-led dance band combines West African traditionals, funk, rock, blues and elements of jazz. Their performance was filmed at the Greensboro Rotary Carousel at the Greensboro Science Center.
• Charlie Hunter: This seven-string guitar virtuoso plays jazz, jazz fusion, acid jazz, jazz rock and funk. He now lives in Greensboro. His performance was filmed at Center City Park downtown.
• The Burnett Sisters Band: The family band from Boone plays old-time music. Its performance was filmed at Gateway Gardens.
• Mandolin Orange: Americana/folk-based duo from Chapel Hill. Their performance was filmed at First National Bank Field.
The folk festival will return in 2021. Organizers say that they remain optimistic that it will be an in-person festival coming back to downtown streets.
But also, Grossmann said, "We are definitely leaving open the possibility of producing more virtual content throughout the year and/or making it a part of the annual festival each September."
