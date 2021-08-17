Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro Coliseum complex

GREENSBORO — After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Central Carolina Fair in 2020, the annual fair will return in September to the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 19. Courtesy of Michael’s Amusements, the midway will feature rides, carnival food and games and attractions for all ages.

Regular admission is $6. Children under 42 inches, seniors and those with valid college and military IDs get in free.

Saturdays during the fair will feature "Everyone's a Kid on Saturdays."

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., come out for $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).

Dollar days will be in effect on Sept. 14 and 15, featuring $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 .m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Visit CentralCarolinaFair.com for more information.