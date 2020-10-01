Chauncey Patterson goes from Burlington Boys Choir to professor to solo violist back home to EMF

When you can sing like an angel and fiddle like a demon, your reservation for a position in the afterlife is practically guaranteed. Chauncey Patterson didn't have those lofty goals in mind when he joined the Burlington Boys Choir and took up the viola at age 8. But his musical accomplishments with the choir, Greensboro's Eastern Music Festival through the years and the adventures that accompanied them certainly made his journey through this life a much fuller, richer experience.
Today, Patterson has a resume that any musician, celestial or otherwise, would envy. In addition to his duties as associate professor of chamber music at Lynn Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton, Fla., he's also the solo viola with the Florida Grand Opera and principal viola of the Palm Beach Symphony.
But Patterson is not exclusively a classicist. He's also a member of the Nu Deco Ensemble in Miami which he describes as a “casual crossover group.” It's a groundbreaking orchestral concept that shakes up the classic structure of classical music. The ensemble, which includes over 50 musicians, tackles almost anything that drifts by, musically speaking. Artists as diverse as Macy Gray, Ben Folds, Wyclef Sean, Queen, The Police and Daft Punk have undergone transformations at the hands of the group often described as a 21st-century orchestra.
The group also crafted a video tribute to Bill Withers soon after his death in March of this year. The 10-minute overture, “A Bit of Bill: An Overture to Bill Withers” featured bits of “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” “Use Me”, “Kissing My Love”, “Just The Two of Us” and “Lovely Day” before weaving in the melody of his own classic, “Lean On Me.”
The orchestra has enough instrumental ammo to tackle any genre with a small string section, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, flutes, oboe, bassoon, French horn, electric guitar, electric bass and a lot of percussion.
"We do a lot of different crossover music from classical,” Patterson says of the genre-bending group. “We kinda blend everything: jazz, classical, Latin, hip-hop, done in the most esoteric way you can think of. It's a really cool group, really progressive and really serious. I'm excited to be a part of it.”
Some of Patterson's earliest musical memories are watching the Young People's Concerts Leonard Bernstein used to give with the N.Y. Philharmonic broadcast on public TV in the 1960s.
“My dad and I would watch that, and I loved it, I thought it was the greatest thing.”
But when the recruiters came to his school and demonstrated the instruments the children could choose from, Patterson knew what he wanted, but forgot the name of the instrument that had enthralled him.
“I decided on the viola, loved the sound of it, and I went home, couldn't even remember the name of it, told my parents I wanted to play a stringed instrument, and they said, 'Violin?' Nope. 'Cello?' 'No!' Finally, we decided it was the viola. That was the one. Yeah, that's it, the viola. I loved the sound of it so much. I started the viola and the boys choir the same year, the third grade, 8 years old.”
The Burlington school system had yet to be segregated when Patterson was attending Sellars-Gunn Elementary School in Burlington.
“My life was very much centered around the African American community,” Patterson says. “My parents were politically aware and made me that way and socially aware. As an 8-year-old, I learned and experienced a lot of things and integrated and assimilated very early on. My parents were of the assimilation generation where you didn't separate yourself, you assimilated and learned to survive and work and live and love in the greater society. And that was the way to upward mobility. I fell right into that.”
Burlington Boys Choir founder Eva Wiseman was a strict disciplinarian who taught the boys how to behave in society as well as learning and performing music. She also gave the boys in her charge a world view they wouldn't have gotten otherwise, taking them to Europe to perform, as well as performing in 1971 for President Richard Nixon.
“The boys choir, while I was in it, it was my life,” Patterson says. “We traveled every weekend, went to two different summer camps where we'd learn our music in the summer. We'd go away for a week. That was my first time away from home and I got homesick. I remember writing my mom a letter, and I remember her writing me a letter. I was OK until I got her letter. I wrote her back and said, 'Mom, don't write me any more because when you wrote me, it makes me said,' and I'm feeling that sadness right now,” he says.
He aged out of the choir, but is still bound to EMF. “I'll be assistant principal viola every summer,” Patterson says. “I had a little break in there. (I've) been doing it for years. As soon as I got out of college. I got a job there because I loved it so much.”
A 15-year stint with the globe-trotting Miami String Quartet kept him traveling in the summer doing concerts. But when he left the quartet, he got back into EMF.
“I couldn't wait to get back in. I look forward to my summers.” It's a homecoming as personal as it is musical. “I live in Burlington when I'm there, my mom's house. I have a studio that I built behind her house, so I stay there rather than live on campus at Guilford College. I commute. It's worth it for me because I get to spend time with her. I don't see her during the year. I look forward to those six or seven weeks I have in the summer to be with her.”
He also wants to acknowledge his musical roots by giving back to the musical institutions who helped shape his career.
“I spent one day at Williams High School, my alma mater, spent time with three orchestra classes with Veronica Allen. She's doing a great job with the string program. Veronica and I are talking about me coming back next year to play a concerto with the Williams High Orchestra for 2021. And I'd like to get involved with the choir, really like to get connected with them more. Maybe this will inspire me to do that, give me an opportunity,” he says.
“It really changed my life socially, opened up my eyes to the greater world out there, took me outside my community and led me to be really comfortable from a very early age to circulate in a lot of different circles,” Patterson says. “Then later on, the EMF took it even farther, so it was definitely a progression from the boys choir that led me to EMF and on to my career as a musician. And it changed me as a human being, definitely, socially, it opened up my mind to the world.”
Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!