Chauncey Patterson goes from Burlington Boys Choir to professor to solo violist back home to EMF

He aged out of the choir, but is still bound to EMF. “I'll be assistant principal viola every summer,” Patterson says. “I had a little break in there. (I've) been doing it for years. As soon as I got out of college. I got a job there because I loved it so much.”

A 15-year stint with the globe-trotting Miami String Quartet kept him traveling in the summer doing concerts. But when he left the quartet, he got back into EMF.

“I couldn't wait to get back in. I look forward to my summers.” It's a homecoming as personal as it is musical. “I live in Burlington when I'm there, my mom's house. I have a studio that I built behind her house, so I stay there rather than live on campus at Guilford College. I commute. It's worth it for me because I get to spend time with her. I don't see her during the year. I look forward to those six or seven weeks I have in the summer to be with her.”

He also wants to acknowledge his musical roots by giving back to the musical institutions who helped shape his career.