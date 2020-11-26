Check out what's on TV during the 2020 holiday season

If you're looking for festive TV and movies, check out these offerings:
Nov. 26
6 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
7 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17: Top Elf— Children compete to be chosen by Santa as his best elf (Nickelodeon)
8 p.m.: Christmas Vacation (1989) (AMC)
8 p.m.: Olaf's Frozen Adventure (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC)
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)
9 p.m.: Magical Holiday Celebration Derek and Julianne Hough and Trevor Jackson (of Grown-ish ) will host a show with Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, OneRepublic, Ciara, Pentatonix Andrea Bocelli, Boyz II Men, Aloe Blacc, Becky G and the Frozen stars, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell. (ABC)
9:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
Nov. 27
6 p.m.: Christmas Vacation (1989) (AMC)
7:30 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)
8 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (ABC)
8 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)
8 p.m.: Five Star Christmas (2020, Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster) (Hallmark)
8 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)
8 p.m.: Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (CW)
8:30 p.m.: Minions Holiday Special (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: Frosty Returns (1992, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)
9 p.m.: The Biggest Little Christmas Showdown — Tournament for miniaturists (HGTV)
9 p.m.: The Story of Santa Claus (CBS)
9:30 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (AMC)
Nov. 28
8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8 p.m.: Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (voice of Ben Stiller) (CBS)
8 p.m.: Christmas Waltz (2020, Lacey Chabert) (Hallmark)
8:30 p.m.: Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe (voice of Ben Stiller) (CBS)
9 p.m.: The Story of Santa Claus (voices of Ed Asner, Betty White) (CBS)
9 p.m.: All-Star Nickmas Spectacular with Ne-Yo, Jo Jo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, Gabriel Iglesias, Jay Pharoah, Trevor Noah, others (Nickelodeon)
10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
10 p.m.: USS Christmas (2020, Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley) (Hallmark Movies)
Nov. 29
7 p.m.: Disney Prep & Landing (ABC)
7:30 p.m.: Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (ABC)
8 p.m.: If I Only Had Christmas (2020, Candace Cameron-Bure) (Hallmark)
8 p.m.: Christmas in the Smokies (2015, Barry Corbin, Jill Wagner) (INSP)
Nov. 30
8 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)
8 p.m.: The Disney Holiday Singalong (ABC)
8 p.m.: Disney Holiday Singalong with Katy Perry, BTS, Ciara, Michael Buble, Andrea Bocelli, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Pink, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, dancers Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert and Julianne Hough; and companies for Broadway’s Lion King and Aladdin and touring Frozen (ABC)
9 p.m.: CMA Country Christmas with Thomas Rhett Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, Lindsey Stirling (ABC)
9 p.m.: CMA Country Christmas (ABC)
10 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (AMC)
Dec. 1
6 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
7:30 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)
6 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)
6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: Our OWN Christmas with The Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Eric Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Le’Andrea Johnson, more. (OWN)
Dec. 2
6 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)
6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 1, 2, and 3 (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Goldbergs holiday-themed episode (ABC)
8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
8 p.m.: Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
8 p.m.: 88th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
9:30 p.m.: black-ish holiday-themed episode (ABC)
10 p.m.: Radio City Christmas Spectacular (NBC)
10:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
Dec. 3
6 p.m.: Snow Day (2000, Mark Webber, Jean Smart, Iggy Pop, Chris Elliott) (AMC)
6 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Voice Holiday Celebration (NBC)
8 p.m.: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments (CW)
8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
Dec. 4
7:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments
8 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983) (TBS)
8 p.m.: Holiday Magic Quest— The channel’s stars face challenges inside Disney World after dark. (Disney)
8 p.m.: Scrooged (1988, Bill Murray, Karen Allen) (AMC)
9 p.m.: The Biggest Little Christmas Showdown — Tournament for miniaturists (HGTV)
9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (AMC)
Dec. 5
6 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983) (TBS)
6:35 p.m.: Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
6:45 p.m.: The Year Without A Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)
7:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
8 p.m.: Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020, Holly Robinson Peete) (Hallmark)
8:45 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
9:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: A Little Christmas Charm (2020, Ashley Greene, Branden Penny) (Hallmark)
10:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
Dec. 6
6 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut (1945, Barbara Stanwyck) (TCM)
6:45 p.m.: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
7 p.m.: Challenge Accepted: Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown —The channel’s young stars try to save Christmas for Santa. (Disney)
7 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (TBS)
7:30 p.m.: An Elf on the Shelf (TBS)
8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8 p.m.: Christmas She Wrote (2020, Danica McKellar, Dylan Neal) (Hallmark)
8:30 p.m.: A Holly Dolly Christmas (CBS)
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
10 p.m.: Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020, Lacey Chabert) (Hallmark)
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987, Steve Martin, John Candy) (AMC)
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Scrooged (1988, Bill Murray, Karen Allen) (AMC)
8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Gremlins (1984, Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates) (AMC)
Dec. 8
6 p.m.: Scrooged (1988, Bill Murray, Karen Allen) (AMC)
6:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8 p.m.: A Christmas Carol (1938, Reginald Owen) (TCM)
8:20 p.m.: Almost Christmas (Freeform)
10 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)
Dec. 9
6 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
6 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC)
8 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)
8 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (CW)
10 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (AMC)
Dec. 10
7 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Silent Night — A Song for the World (CW)
8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
8:30 p.m.: The Substitute — Undercover substitute teacher Gabriel Iglesias tells children the history of holiday traditions. (Nickelodeon)
8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)
10:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
Dec. 11
Through Dec 13: A Charlie Brown Christmas is streaming for free on Apple TV+.
6:45 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (AMC)
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)
8 p.m.: The Christmas Caroler Challenge (CW)
8 p.m.: My Lottery Dream House: Holiday Extravaganza (HGTV)
8 p.m.: Holiday House Party with the channel’s stars (Disney)
9 p.m.: The Biggest Little Christmas Showdown — Tournament for miniaturists (HGTV)
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Snow Day (2000, Mark Webber, Jean Smart, Iggy Pop, Chris Elliott) (AMC)
Dec. 12
6 p.m.: In the Good Old Summertime (Judy Garland) (TCM)
7 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
7 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8 p.m.: Cross Country Christmas (2020, Rachael Leigh Cook) (Hallmark)
9 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
10 p.m.: A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020, Autumn Reeser) (Hallmark)
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: In the Good Old Summertime (Judy Garland) (TCM)
7 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (TBS)
8 p.m.: Christmas Comes Twice (2020, Tamera Mowry-Housley) (Hallmark)
8:30 p.m.: An Elf on the Shelf (TBS)
9:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Unlocking Christmas (2020, Taylor Cole, Steve Lund) (Hallmark Movies)
Dec. 14
6 p.m.: Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)
6 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, more (CW)
8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (AMC)
Dec. 15
6 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8:25 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: Scrooged (1988, Bill Murray, Karen Allen) (AMC)
10 p.m.: Fred Claus (2007, Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti) (AMC)
10:30 p.m.: Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Freeform)
Dec. 16
6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)
8 p.m.: Christmas Vacation (1989) (AMC)
8 p.m.: The Voice Holiday Celebration (NBC)
8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)
9 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us (CW)
10:15 p.m.: Christmas Vacation (1989) (AMC)
Dec. 17
6 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004) (AMC)
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8:30 p.m.: All That — Christmas sketches and music by Pentatonix (Nickelodeon)
10 p.m.: Scrooged with Bill Murray (AMC)
Dec. 18
6 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004) (AMC)
6:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Christmas Caroler Challenge (CW)
8:30 p.m.: Shrek the Halls (ABC)
9 p.m.: The Biggest Little Christmas Showdown — Tournament for miniaturists (HGTV)
9 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Animated) (Freeform)
Dec. 19
6:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018, Animated) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: A Christmas Carousel (2020, Rachel Boston) (Hallmark)
8 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (TNT)
8:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: The Grinch (animated Benedict Cumberbatch film) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: Swept Up by Christmas (2020, Lindy Booth, Justin Bruening) (Hallmark Movies)
Dec. 20
7:45 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (2020, Ben Savage, Marilu Henner) (Hallmark)
8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion Christmas Magic (CW)
8:30 p.m.: Garth and Tricia Live: A Holiday Event (CBS)
9:30 p.m.: A Home For the Holidays with Gayle King, Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom Jr. (CBS)
10 p.m.: Project Christmas Wish (2020, Amanda Schull, Travis Van Winkle) (Hallmark Movies)
10:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
12:55 a.m.: Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
Dec. 21
6 p.m.: Scrooged with Bill Murray (AMC)
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (CW)
8 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983) (TNT)
9 p.m.: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (CW)
9 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983) (TNT)
Dec. 22
7:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: The Voice Holiday Celebration (NBC)
8 p.m.: A Christmas Carol with Patrick Stewart (1999) (TNT)
9 p.m.: Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)
10 p.m.: A Christmas Carol with Patrick Stewart (1999) (TNT)
Dec. 23
6:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen, Martin Short) (Freeform)
8 p.m.: Elf (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
8:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)
10 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004) (AMC)
Dec. 24
8 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946, James Stewart, Donna Reed) (NBC)
8 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)
8 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (NBC)
8:15 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
8:30 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000 with Jim Carrey) (NBC)
8:50 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
9 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TNT)
9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)
10 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)
Dec. 25
6 p.m.: Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
6 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)
7 p.m.: A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TNT)
8 p.m.: The Christmas Caroler Challenge (CW)
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
Dec. 31
8 p.m.: Countdown to 2021 (NBC)
10 p.m.: NBC New Year's Eve Special (Part 1) (NBC)
11:30 p.m.: NBC New Year's Eve Special (Part 2) (NBC)
