Chills and thrills: 'Scream' wraps production; indie vampire film eyes Wilmington

WILMINGTON — When one door closes, another opens — to reveal yet another terrifying cinematic killer.

Wilmington's recent string of horror film projects claims another as "Scream," the relaunch of the iconic franchise, wrapped filming this week after a 41-day shoot.

But just as Ghostface holsters his knife until the film hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022, an independent horror movie, "Ocracoke," has set its sights on a short local production.

On Wednesday, "Scream's" original screenwriter and creator Kevin Williamson shared the news that the fifth installment in the story he began in 1996 with late director Wes Craven had come to an end in Wilmington.

In his social media post, Williamson confirmed the film would simply be titled "Scream," a callback to the original film but also a sign of the intentions of the new installment — to relaunch the saga of Ghostface with original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette on board to star and help introduce a slew of new cast members.