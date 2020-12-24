Chuck Cotton's soulful backbeat

“Then we had a breakdown one night coming from one of those places,” Cotton recalls. It was the first time he had spent all night away from his parents' house by myself. “It was back in the day when you just couldn't be walking up to no house if you didn't know who was living there, definitely if you were Black,” Cotton says. “We weren't really taking that into account because we were younger and the man who was in charge of the band, he took off walking. He came back around close to daylight, somebody had called a tow truck. When I got home that Sunday morning, and I hadn't been seen since Saturday night, of course my parents were in a panic. My dad just told me, 'Park that horn under the bed until marching band season.'”