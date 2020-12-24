Chuck Cotton's soulful backbeat

You can hear his heartbeat all over town. For over five decades, Chuck Cotton has provided the backbeat for a slew of local bands, as well as being the pulse for long-haul road dawg Bob Margolin and C.J. Chenier.
Cotton's soulful vocals and in-the-pocket percussive skills have enhanced the sound of in-town aggregations including Buddha Hat, Sky Kings, Messengers of Deliverance, and recently with House of Dues as well as Matt Hill and his band. Cotton teamed up with pianist Clark Stern for a Durham-based residency for years and is a member of Tim and Denise Duffy's Music Maker foundation, backing artists including Guitar Gabriel, who introduced Duffy to the local musical community that initiated the foundation.
But before he got behind the kit, Cotton expressed himself through horns starting in elementary school. “Everybody was trying out instruments, and I told my mom I wanted to play the trombone at first. They gave me a trombone to bring home, and she was like, 'I like the saxophone better.' She said, 'Yeah, we'll buy you a saxophone.' So that's what I started out playing.”
Cotton's alto skills and soulful curiosity led him downtown to the Record Center on the corner of Washington and Elm where he and a trumpet-playing friend would buy 45s of the soul men and women they overheard on local radio station WEAL.
“We would learn all the horn lines from James Brown, Otis Redding, whatever was popular. We would do that so when we did get out there with those older guys, they were impressed that we knew the lines cause we'd been practicing all the time.”
Cotton and friends formed The Bind Justice in high school, getting small gigs around town, including the Lion's Den on West Market Street that was where Biscuitville is now.
Cotton's first foray into out-of-town show business brought him down-to-Earth, grounded by his parents for an unscheduled overnight stay. Hooking up with Chuck King and the Cadillacs was a crash course in musical cool.
“They were older and they all had processes, and I don't think we had been two years away from playing little league baseball. I must have been about 14 years old.”
King and the Cadillacs were regulars in local establishments such as the Carlotta and El Rocco and the Silver Slipper in Liberty as well as performing at small joints out in the country.
“Then we had a breakdown one night coming from one of those places,” Cotton recalls. It was the first time he had spent all night away from his parents' house by myself. “It was back in the day when you just couldn't be walking up to no house if you didn't know who was living there, definitely if you were Black,” Cotton says. “We weren't really taking that into account because we were younger and the man who was in charge of the band, he took off walking. He came back around close to daylight, somebody had called a tow truck. When I got home that Sunday morning, and I hadn't been seen since Saturday night, of course my parents were in a panic. My dad just told me, 'Park that horn under the bed until marching band season.'”
That put a hold on Cotton's budding onstage aspirations through junior high, but by high school he was gigging again at small dances and private functions. He studied music at N.C. A&T and was in the marching band.
“Unfortunately, I got distracted by the pull of one or the other, be in school and play, do the right thing, or be in these little bands, and I chose to be in the bands.” Chocolate Funk was one of those bands, a '70s era funk/soul band. “We used to wear outfits and play in the Cosmos (club) all Down East in Wilson and Rocky Mount. We had four horns, a singer out front and a rhythm section — a 10-piece band.”
Local percussionist Carlos Morales got him to switch over to drums, and local recording engineer Phil Nelson heard the duo, telling them, “I like you guys, and I like these little ideas you're trying to put down.”
"I got hold of a little raggedy drum set and Phil had drums, so we would go there every day and he would just record us putting out whatever, our little ideas," Cotton says. "When we got with Phil, we didn't even have a name. It was just me and Carlos.”
Coming out of Chocolate Funk, Cotton hooked up with Funkhouse through Morales, who had gotten in with the Reidsville-based bandmembers, relatives of Miles Davis' second wife, Betty Davis. The band only played locally, with a regular Thursday gig at the Cosmos club. That gig got to be a drop-in spot for the Sentinel Boys, Bobby Kelly, Scott Manring, Dennis Worley, David Licht.
“We all used to get together, sometimes socially," Cotton says. "They had never been playing in front of an all black crowd, and we used to have fun. At the end of the night, we'd get together and jam.”
Sam Frazier dropped into Cotton's orbit through the Messengers of Deliverance, a motley amalgamation of local talent and scrambled genres fronted by harpist/singer David “Driveway” Moore and a rotating cast of guitarists including Arhoolie vet Max Drake, Scott Manring, Danny Morris, with bassist Chris Carroll and Cotton on drums. The band's Tuesday night residency at The Blind Tiger attracted Frazier, who lived nearby and began to drop in and jam.
“When it come to musicians, one of the best things you can say about them is that they're easy to play with,” says Sam Frazier. “Chuck is a really good example of that. He's so good at what he does, it makes your job so much easier. That's the highest praise you can give to anybody. And he's a shufflin' fool, too. He's got the best shuffle around. It jacks me up and makes me play a certain way, and I love it every time.”
Cotton had joined up Bob Margolin then and was touring the world. “It was the first time I'd actually been on the road and stayed away from home for days, and I was married and wanted to be home more. So I got up with Chris Carroll and Sam, and we started doing Buddha Hat.” The band didn't have a name for a while, but that didn't stop them from building a loyal local following. “Greensboro has been a place where people have always appreciated local music” Cotton says. “So me and Sam, when we got together, we started playing off and on for quite few years, 20 years or better."
Another local, guitarist Tim Betts, had linked up Cotton with Clifton Chenier's son C.J. for about two years before Margolin took him on the road playing with legends such as Pinetop, Perkins Jimmy Rogers, Fingers Taylor, Dion and The Fabulous Thunderbirds, as well as recording with Margolin on a slew of records.
He was still doing about 20 dates a year with Margolin before COVID hit. Now he's done some virtual things for a church in Reidsville, and has done some projects with Tim and Denise Duffy's Music Maker foundation, which helps out local and regional musicians in need, providing financial as well as career support. Cotton was a beneficiary of their largesse in 2018 when an EF-2 tornado deposited several trees on his house, destroying it.
Cotton had been helping out the foundation since it's beginning, playing with founding partner Guitar Gabriel, who once told “Rolling Stone” that, “I've played so much guitar it'd make your ass hurt.”
“Mr. Gabe was an older feller, but I tell you what, when he got on stage, he was good for about three or four hours straight,” Cotton says.
But for now, Cotton is trying to keep his own engine in gear. “Just trying to keep the wheels moving till we can get back into doing what were doing, because music is really about all I've been doing for the past 20 years. Been kinda rough going, but we're gonna make it.”
