City of Greensboro plans summer activities for kids, teens

Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The city of Greensboro has you covered with Greensboro Online (gsosummeronline.com).

Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant and virtual activities, programs and events sponsored by Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro.

“While we’re excited that easing pandemic restrictions are allowing city event and program planners to host more in-person activities, we know that our community might be hesitant to explore at first. When you find an activity, program or event at Greensboro Online, you have our assurance that it will be safe, engaging and fun,” said Nasha McCray, Parks and Recreation director.

Events include cooking, storytimes, journal making, singalongs, kid yoga, crafts, Murder Mystery Film Club, nature classes, photography, youth sports, poetry workshops, movie events, dance, art classes, book clubs and more for different age groups.