City of Greensboro plans summer activities for kids, teens

Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The city of Greensboro has you covered with Greensboro Online (gsosummeronline.com).
Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant and virtual activities, programs and events sponsored by Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro.
“While we’re excited that easing pandemic restrictions are allowing city event and program planners to host more in-person activities, we know that our community might be hesitant to explore at first. When you find an activity, program or event at Greensboro Online, you have our assurance that it will be safe, engaging and fun,” said Nasha McCray, Parks and Recreation director.
Events include cooking, storytimes, journal making, singalongs, kid yoga, crafts, Murder Mystery Film Club, nature classes, photography, youth sports, poetry workshops, movie events, dance, art classes, book clubs and more for different age groups.
“We have good news for folks on a tight budget: Many of the programs are totally free. Creative Greensboro continues the great 40-plus year history of free live music with our MUSEP Concert Series. This summer we’re introducing some great acts to our audience for the first time and producing a Broadway review. It’s going to be an exciting summer,” said Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro.
“The library’s virtual storytimes and book clubs and Parks and Recreation’s Growing Up Wild series for kids 2 to 5 are also free of charge. And of course, admission is always free at the Greensboro History Museum. There’s a little something for everyone.”
Search for activities for summer and all year round at gsosummeronline.com.
In addition to the city-sponsored events, downtown parks in Greensboro have summer activities, as well.
Events include Kids’ Klub Thursdays and Kids Klub Saturdays, which feature dance, crafts, storytime, exercise and more.
Visit greensborodowntownparks.org to learn more.