Come on down to Tanger Center in April for chance to win prizes in a live 'Price is Right' show

GREENSBORO — Here's your chance to win a new car, a vacation getaway or just some extra spending money.

"The Price is Right Live" stage show comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts downtown at 8 p.m. April 6, the venue said in a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today at TangerCenter.com.

The interactive stage show gives eligible audience members the chance to "Come on down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show. Contestants can win prizes by playing such favorites as "Plinko," "Cliffhangers," "The Big Wheel" and the "Showcase."

No purchase is necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant, according to the announcement. It is open to legal U.S. residents, 18 years and older.

Buying a ticket will not increase the chances of being selected to play. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office.

The stage show has been crisscrossing North America for more than a decade with contestants winning more than $12 million in cash and prizes, according to a news release announcing the show.