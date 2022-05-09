Comedian Chris Rock coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Comedian Chris Rock will bring his Ego Death World Tour on June 1 to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices were not announced.

Rock is considered one of the world’s most important comedic voices, as well as an award-winning actor, director, producer and writer.

In addition to winning four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, Rock is also a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

He gained renewed attention at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, when actor Will Smith walked onstage and slapped him across the face during Rock's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.

The slap was in response to Rock making a joke about the shaved head of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who began shaving her head in 2021 because of alopecia areata.

Rock’s big break in television started as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." He executive-produced, wrote and narrated the award-winning series "Everybody Hates Chris."

In 2021, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series "Fargo."

He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, "Spiral," which he starred in and produced. His most recent standup special, "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut," is now streaming on Netflix.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground-produced biopic, "Rustin."