 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comedian Nate Bargatze adds show to Sept. 11 Greensboro appearance
0 Comments
top story

Comedian Nate Bargatze adds show to Sept. 11 Greensboro appearance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Tennessee comedian Nate Bargatze has added a second show to his Sept. 11 appearance here at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the just-added 9:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com, the venue said in a news release. Tickets are also still available for the 7 p.m. show.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tennessee-born comedian, actor, and podcast host Nate Bargatze is back with his second hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. Nate reflects on being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee's and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American premieres globally on Netflix on March 18, 2021.

Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2Kncxw6

About Netflix Is A Joke: The official hub of Netflix stand-up, comedy series, films, and all things funny — curated by the world’s most advanced algorithm and a depressed, yet lovable, cartoon horse. Their unlikely friendship is our story…

About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Connect with Netflix Is A Joke:

Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5

Like Netflix Is A Joke on FACEBOOK: https://bit.ly/2xD5zfu

Follow Netflix Is A Joke on TWITTER: https://bit.ly/2N6ENkx

Follow Netflix Is A Joke on INSTAGRAM: https://bit.ly/2VTQcxu

Bargatze's "The Raincheck Tour" will feature all new material.

A stand-up comedian from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Conan O’Brien," according to the release. He has been featured in two one-hour Netflix specials, "The Tennessee Kid" in March 2019 and "The Greatest Average American," which premiered this March. He also launched a podcast called Nateland last summer.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Meryl Streep was miserable playing 'The Devil Wears Prada' boss

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News