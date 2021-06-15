Comedian Nate Bargatze adds show to Sept. 11 Greensboro appearance

GREENSBORO — Tennessee comedian Nate Bargatze has added a second show to his Sept. 11 appearance here at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the just-added 9:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com, the venue said in a news release. Tickets are also still available for the 7 p.m. show.

Bargatze's "The Raincheck Tour" will feature all new material.

A stand-up comedian from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Conan O’Brien," according to the release. He has been featured in two one-hour Netflix specials, "The Tennessee Kid" in March 2019 and "The Greatest Average American," which premiered this March. He also launched a podcast called Nateland last summer.