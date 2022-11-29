Comedian Nikki Glaser brings her new tour to Tanger in March. Tickets go on sale Friday.

GREENSBORO — Comedian Nikki Glaser will bring her new "The Good Girl Tour" here next year.
Glaser, who rose to fame with shows at MTV and later Comedy Central, will take the stage March 5 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.
Last year, Glaser launched "The Nikki Glaser Podcast" through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network, according to a news release announcing Glaser's 2023 tour. Among Glaser's many projects, this year she appeared in the E! reality show "Stuck in St. Louis," comedy special "Good Clean Filth" on HBO, and returned to host the HBO Max series "Fboy Island."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com.