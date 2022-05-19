 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comic Eddie B to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Comic Eddie B, who has established himself as the official voice of teachers, will bring his "Teachers Only" comedy tour on July 22 to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Eddie B. soared to new heights by creating his own opportunity starting with his series of comical videos titled "What Teachers Really Want to Say."

The videos sparked the attention of educators all over the country when they realized that they were not alone and finally had someone to joke about the things they were reluctant to say out loud.

Shortly after, Eddie decided to take his videos to the stage selling out comedy clubs, theaters, and arenas with his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” in 2017-2018 and the “I’m Already Professionally Developed Tour” in 2019-2020.

When the worldwide pandemic made it impossible for Eddie to see his fans in person he began performing his "Teachers Only" comedy virtually.

Cardi B reveals she's having 'technical difficulties' with her new music

