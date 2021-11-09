Community Foundation endowment gives Guilford County eighth graders a chance to see a Broadway show at the Tanger Center

Sanders is thrilled by the endowment and its purpose — providing additional arts curriculum and learning opportunities.

He was "completely surprised" in fall 2019 when foundation officials told him to attend a fundraising event for the Tanger Center — which turned out to be an announcement about the endowment.

"You think about the opportunity that, for years to come, children who may not have gone to a performing arts show are going to get to go to one," Sanders said.

"That is something that we should all be proud of as a community, that we’re making something like that possible for children," Sanders said. "Hopefully in 20 years, every eighth grader will be going."

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras also praised the program.

"As eighth grade students prepare to enter high school, they should have access to opportunities for civic engagement and service-learning that both lead to positive postsecondary outcomes," Contreras said.

"GCS has a longstanding history of supporting performing and visual art in conjunction with the community," she said. "Exposure to live theater is an opportunity for students to engage in life experiences outside of the traditional school program."