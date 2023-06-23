SOME SUN ON A RAINY DAY: Even though Greensboro is a few hours away from the water, the Community Theater is taking audiences to it with their production of the Tony-award winning musical “Once on This Island.” The show will run from Thursday to Sunday at the Virginia Sutton Sommerville Theatre at Well-Spring. Showtimes and tickets can be found at creativegreensboro.com.
Community Theater brings sunshine to what should be a rainy weekend in Greensboro
