The city Parks & Recreation and fire departments will host Greensboro Community Hose Down at local recreation centers. The pop-up sprayground is free. A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time with a rotation every 15 minutes. Visitors should stay 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area.
- July 28: Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.
- July 30: Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive
- Aug. 4: Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.
- Aug. 6: Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive
- Aug. 11: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road
- Aug. 13: Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
Online events
- 6 p.m. July 23 at facebook.com/communitytheatreofgreensboro: Community Theatre of Greensboro presents Summer Concert Series, featuring young performers: Harper Kaley, Corrina Dillon, Jordan Williams, Sophia Dubon, Laney Murdock, Emily Moxon, Allie Henzler and Laney Kaley.
- 7 p.m. July 25 at facebook.com/LittleTheatreofWS: Semifinals for Battle of the Community Theatre Stars. The winners of those games will meet in a championship game Aug. 1. The games, which started in April, have featured 14 community theaters from across North Carolina.
- The Eastern Music Festival will present online concerts and conversations at facebook.com/easternmusicfestival through July 31. The schedule is: 7 p.m. July 27; 4 p.m. July 29 for EMF Conversations (audition anxiety, entrepreneurial musicians and more); 1 p.m. July 24, 31 for EMF Behind the Baton with EMF Director Gerard Schwarz and faculty artists.
- Winston-Salem Symphony presents “Etherbound,” digital collaborations between music and art. The first production features John Jordans Films and Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance in Aaron Copland’s “Quiet City.” Visit wssymphony.org/etherbound.
- 8:30 and 9 p.m. each Thursday at facebook.com/greensborosymphony: Greensboro Symphony Orchestra maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky offers Sitkovetsky and Friends Virtual, a series of weekly interviews and performances by classical music stars.
- Downtown parks (Center City and LeBauer) created a blog for interactive videos. Topics include dance classes in several genres, exercise sessions, dog training, yoga and health classes, and more. Visit greensborodowntownparks.org/blog.
- The Greensboro Science Center offers videos, experiments and animal information on its blog at greensborosciencecenter.wordpress.com. One recent lesson talks about and shows the differences in the eggs of an ostrich, chicken, hummingbird and others.
- Art Is Alive offers a calendar of streaming music. The site, which can be found at artliveson.com/streaming-now, is sponsored by Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman.
- UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts presents “CVPA Live!” at tinyurl.com/ydcfmp45. The YouTube channel features live music, dance and more.
- WGHP/FOX8 continues its “Home Concert” series, livestreaming music from area musicians at myfox8.com/community/fox8-home-concerts.
- Fiddle & Bow: The Triad’s Folk Music Society will keep a running list of livestreaming concerts at fiddleandbow.org.
- 7 p.m. Tuesdays at High Point Arts Council on Facebook: “Sidetrack Sessions at the Station” will feature a local artist. A link to a virtual tip jar for the performers will be available.
- UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum is closed, but its collection is available to view at weatherspoonart.org/collection.
- GreenHill gallery is closed, but its collection and make-at-home activities are available at greenhillnc.org.
Parks & Recreation
Greensboro Parks & Recreation will be offering livestreaming content on its Facebook page (facebook.com/gsoparksandrec) at 1 p.m. weekdays.
Here’s the schedule:
Mondays: Animal Experiences. Environmental educator Michael Romano introduces animals from all over the world.
Tuesdays: Trails Tuesday. A walk along one of Greensboro’s 100 miles of trails to explore the nature right in our own backyard.
Wednesdays: Walk in the Garden. A tour of one of Greensboro’s four botanical gardens to check out plants, trees and pollinators.
Thursdays: Ms. Shelli’s Adventures. Youth programmer Shelli Scott offers live creative demonstrations or other activities. For craft classes, a supply list will be provided on Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page that morning so you can follow along.
Fridays: Fitness Class. Featuring a wide range of Parks and Recreation training and athletics staff leading live exercise demonstrations or athletic training that folks can participate in at home. A supply list will be provided before the broadcast.
