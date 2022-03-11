Country music superstar Alan Jackson to perform at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is embarking on his latest tour, one that will make a Sept. 10 stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.

It will bring more than 30 years of hits to cities across America as he hits the road for the first time since revealing a health diagnosis last fall.

Jackson’s "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour" follows his fall 2021 announcement (on NBC’s "Today") that he is living with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance.

One dollar from every ticket sold for the "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour" will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research for drug development.

In addition, $1 will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors and board members.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in Friday's announcement.