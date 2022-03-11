Country music superstar Alan Jackson to perform at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is embarking on his latest tour, one that will make a Sept. 10 stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.
It will bring more than 30 years of hits to cities across America as he hits the road for the first time since revealing a health diagnosis last fall.
Jackson’s "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour" follows his fall 2021 announcement (on NBC’s "Today") that he is living with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance.
One dollar from every ticket sold for the "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour" will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research for drug development.
In addition, $1 will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors and board members.
“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in Friday's announcement.
“I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he said.
The country music icon will launch his "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour" – promoted by Live Nation – this summer, playing arenas through the fall. The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will thrill audiences – visiting cities and areas he hasn’t in several years for the last time – as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” night-after-night.
Tickets, fan club presale, and tour information are available at alanjackson.com/tour. Most cities go on sale on March 18.
Jackson will team with CID Entertainment/OnLocation to offer VIP experiences at his 2022 shows. Top-tier packages include a pre-show party presented by AJ’s Good Time Bar, the Nashville honky-tonk owned and operated by the entertainer in the heart of Music City, highlighted by live music from James Carothers and Cory Farley, featured performers from AJs.
Citi is the official card of the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning March 15 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.