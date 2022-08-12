Creative Greensboro announces 54th season of drama programming

Creative Greensboro has announced the city’s 54th season of drama programming, including the long-running Greensboro Playwrights Forum and performance opportunities for actors of all ages and abilities.
Audition dates, show descriptions and other details will be available throughout the season at www.creativegreensboro.com or by contacting Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
The planned season of staged productions are offered in partnership with local theater companies:
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — in partnership with Goodly Frame Theater, Aug. 12-14
- “The Invisible Dragon” — in partnership with Scrapmettle, Oct. 20-23
“Nice White Parents 2016” – winner of the 2023 New Play Project, Jan. 19-22
- “Short Tales for Children” — in partnership with UNCG Theatre, Feb. 4-5
- “Romeo and Juliet” — in partnership with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, March 11-13
- “41st Annual Evening of Short Plays” — by Greensboro Playwrights Forum members, March 30-April 2
- “Once on this Island” — in collaboration with Community Theatre of Greensboro, June 22-25