Cuban-American serving up Cubanos and more at new food truck

Babor and his wife, Megan, co-own the business and work together, often with help from their 18-year-old son. His mother and other children pitch in, too.

JJ’s is based in Kernersville and has been setting up at spots such as Folly’s Draft & Snack and Gypsy Road Brewing Co. The truck has had repeat engagements in Winston-Salem spots Hoots Beer Co., Joymongers Beer Hall and Wise Man Brewing. He also has been at Cellar 23 in Greensboro and Brown Truck Brewery and is hoping to get more spots in those markets soon.

He says his cooking comes from what he learned from his mother and aunts and “a lot of exploring.”

He has a fairly set menu for JJ’s Cuban Kitchen that consists of four sandwiches, four sides and one appetizer.

He makes the classic Cubano ($10) with slow-roasted pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and a mustard/mayonnaise mixture.

His pan con lechon ($8) is pulled pork with mojo (Cuban barbecue sauce) and sauteed onions.

Pan con bistec ($9) is a steak sandwich with marinated sirloin, grilled and thinly sliced with grilled onions, cilantro and potato sticks inside.