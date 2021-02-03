Cuban-American serving up Cubanos and more at new food truck

A Cuban American has started a food-truck business after years of working in area chain restaurants.
Jerome Babor and his family launched JJ’s Cuban Kitchen in December after a few months of testing the waters with catering in the Triad.
Babor, 41, grew up in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, but moved up here to be closer to family in 2003. For the past nine years, he has worked at restaurants such as The Loop, Noodles & Co. and Longhorn Steakhouse.
“At one point, I looked at having a restaurant, but the timing wasn’t right. And I looked at doing a food truck before the pandemic, and it didn’t feel right. But last year, everything worked in the right place at the right time,” Babor said.
“Last summer, I started cooking two days a week to see if there was a market for Cuban food, and there was. That’s when I got a trailer,” he said.
Babor and his wife, Megan, co-own the business and work together, often with help from their 18-year-old son. His mother and other children pitch in, too.
JJ’s is based in Kernersville and has been setting up at spots such as Folly’s Draft & Snack and Gypsy Road Brewing Co. The truck has had repeat engagements in Winston-Salem spots Hoots Beer Co., Joymongers Beer Hall and Wise Man Brewing. He also has been at Cellar 23 in Greensboro and Brown Truck Brewery and is hoping to get more spots in those markets soon.
He says his cooking comes from what he learned from his mother and aunts and “a lot of exploring.”
He has a fairly set menu for JJ’s Cuban Kitchen that consists of four sandwiches, four sides and one appetizer.
He makes the classic Cubano ($10) with slow-roasted pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and a mustard/mayonnaise mixture.
His pan con lechon ($8) is pulled pork with mojo (Cuban barbecue sauce) and sauteed onions.
Pan con bistec ($9) is a steak sandwich with marinated sirloin, grilled and thinly sliced with grilled onions, cilantro and potato sticks inside.
Finally, JJ’s serves a Cuban-style burger called a frita ($8). The meat is a blend of ground beef and Spanish-chorizo, served with house-made ketchup and potato sticks.
All of the sandwiches are served on fresh Cuban bread except the burger, which comes on a bun.
Sides ($4 each or $3 with a sandwich) are maduros (fried sweet plantains), tostones (fried green plantains), yuca frita (yuca fries) and french fries with JJ’s own seasoning.
JJ’s also sells ham croquettes ($5).
Babor said he’s enjoying the change of pace that running a truck has offered. “After running restaurants the last nine years, this gives you a lot of freedom. I like the flexibility,” Babor said.
“A lot of this is about family. It’s really a family business. It’s an opportunity to not just take care of my family but be with my family.”
