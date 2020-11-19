David Sheppard Instruments and Repairs leaves long legacy of musical community

The shop was a heavenly oasis for the musical masses, but Sheppard was heartsick, his first love starving for attention. “My impetus for opening the shop was initially (that) I was the repair guy. And that's what I wanted to do, and that's what I loved to do. I always thought that my job was mostly just to keep it out of the ditches and take whatever form it wanted to. “

But the vehicle was running off the road. “Most of the people who came in the store wanted to talk to me, and I just couldn't get any work done. So I was building up a bigger and longer backlog of customer repair work that I just couldn't get to.”

He says the decision to close was heart-wrenching but necessary. “It was really like a family, like having to tell members of my family that they weren't members of my family anymore.”

Sheppard closed up shop and moved to Charleston, S.C. The BR Boys hadn't played for over a year, and Sheppard hadn't played any music for a couple of years when he reconnected with his wife to be, Ivy. He knew a bit about her from her visits to the shop.