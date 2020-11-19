David Sheppard Instruments and Repairs leaves long legacy of musical community

It was the best hang in town, musically speaking. A home away from home for anybody who could or wanted to play anything with strings on it. And even if you couldn't play a lick, you were always welcome to drop by and schmooze with those who could and were eager to talk to you about it.
For nearly 30 years, David Sheppard Instruments and Repairs, on the corner of South Chapman and Spring Garden streets in Greensboro, was a musical magnet for players of all ages and abilities to learn or show off riffs or try out any of the wondrous musical appliances hanging from the rafters and covering the walls and shelves of the old grocery store that started life in 1916 as D.S. Freeman’s Grocery.
Owner/proprietor/luthier Sheppard was a musician himself, fluent on guitar, lute and fiddle. The Greenville, S.C., native relocated to the area at the age of 6, growing up in High Point through high school. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill for classical guitar, then after graduation, Sheppard drifted back to Greensboro in 1974 and settled in.
Sheppard got interested in music at an early age. His mother played piano in her minister father's Methodist churches in South Carolina. As a circuit preacher, he visited little country churches, filling them with his booming baritone.
“One of my earliest memories was being in one of these churches as a little kid, 4 or 5 years old in this forest of adults, with a piano, singing these hymns out of the hymnbook,” Sheppard says. “I was just enthralled by this sound, this overpowering sound of this singing all around me.”
But Sheppard's musical leanings started to tilt toward the folky side when he discovered his older brother's Peter Paul and Mary albums in junior high school. Although his brother didn't play, his friends did, and Sheppard became fascinated by the sound of their acoustic guitars.
“I just thought this was the most amazing sound I'd ever heard,” he says. Somewhere in there, he became interested in classical music, taking up violin and playing in the orchestra all through high school.
Sheppard got his first guitar at the age of 12. Since he didn't know anybody who played, he figured out some stuff by himself. He kept up his duties in the orchestra as well, but his guitar was leading him down a more rural path, playing country blues and slide guitar. By his 14th birthday, he was playing college coffee houses.
“My father would drive me to where I had gigs — because it was before I had a driver’s license — and sit outside in the car while I would go in for a couple of hours and do these little shows,” Sheppard says.
Attending college in Chapel Hill spun him in yet another direction. He developed an interest in Renaissance music and became fascinated with the lute, a pear-shaped stringed instrument descended from the Arabic Oud, and the most popular instrument of the Renaissance. At the time, the school had a 15- to 20-member Renaissance band but no lute. Sheppard's professors helped him find one shelved in a closet and in bad shape, but Sheppard though he could repair it.
“(I) did the repair work on it, made it playable and played it for the remaining years I was there, and that got me fascinated in the lute," Sheppard says. "Also at that time, I decided I was gonna build lutes, which I did for four or five years. That was my first serious luthiery.”
Moving to Greensboro in '74, Sheppard was strolling down Tate Street and noticed a sign for Keith Roscoe's The Guitar Shop, above the Hong Kong House restaurant, went in and asked Roscoe if he needed a repairman.
“And he said, 'Yeah, when can you start?' So within a few days of that, I was working at The Guitar Shop," Sheppard says. "He basically took me into the back room where there was a rack of instruments, and he said, 'Well, all that stuff all needs to be fixed. There's a work bench. Go for it.' (It) just happened to be something I had an affinity for, that I enjoyed and was good at, and the more I did it, the better I liked it. Still the case, actually.”
Shortly afterward he connected with Scott Manring and the two started playing old-time music as the BR Boys, named after the prefix for the phone number Junior Samples would hold up on the TV show Hee-Haw to advertise his alleged used car lot.
By the time Sheppard left The Guitar Shop about a year and a half later, he had a pretty good personal clientele for repair work. He hadn't planned to open his own shop, but he started getting phone calls for help. “So it became, 'OK this is what I need to do.'” Sheppard is a bit fuzzy on the opening date, but narrows it down to sometime in 1976 or '77.
In addition to repairs and sales, he had some of the area's finest as instructors. “Scott Manring, Sam Frazier, Joe Shelton, who also worked in the store downstairs also taught fiddle and hammer dulcimer, Jim Ritchey and Larry Clayton, who I think still runs the bakery up the street from where the shop was, so I had a pretty impressive teaching staff up there. It was great, it was terrific.”
Local stars weren't the only ones who glittered there, if only in passing. ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty were among the drop-ins. “John Fogerty came in and hung around for a day, bought a couple of guitars as I recall.”
Doc Watson came by periodically. B-52s' members Kate Pierson and (former touring bassist) Sarah Lee and Keith Strickland spent the better part of a day with Sheppard.
“Sarah Lee bought a guitar, Keith Strickland bought two guitars. By the end of the day, when the shop closed, they were still there. I was the only one left with them at that point, and they said, 'Well, we need to get back to our hotel. Can you give us a ride?' I said, 'Yeah, but the only thing I've got here is my '63 Ford pickup.' And they went, 'Yeah? Really?' They were excited about that. So we all piled in into my pickup truck, and I gave them a little tour of Greensboro.”
Being in such close proximity to Greensboro Coliseum, you never knew who was gonna drop by. But Sheppard says the locals who stopped by were just as interesting if not more so than the big boys and girls. Two rather scruffy looking elder gents who dropped in regularly are on Sheppard's favorites list.
“I don't mean to say this in a derogatory way, but they looked like two homeless guys," Sheppard says. "They were older guys, in their 60s and just sorta looked out of place.”
After looking around for while, they asked if the lap steel guitars displayed on some high shelves in the front were for sale. They were not, but Sheppard pointed him to one that was, and one of the gents asked to play it.
Meanwhile, the other guy was looking at archtop guitars, an item that Sheppard says not many people were interested in.
“Got it out, they sat down out front, started playing this amazing stuff," Sheppard recalls. “It sounded like some Hawaiian record from the '30s. We were all just dumbfounded. Everything just kinda came to a stop. We were all standing there slack-jawed looking at these guys, listening to them. Turns out they had a full-tilt Hawaiian band in the '30s with ukuleles and Hawaiian guitars and hula girls and the whole shooting match. They had not played when they came in the first time. In 30 years, neither one owned an instrument.
"They would come in every once in a while, not very often, and every time they would come in it was like, 'OK, everybody in here shut up. Quit what you're doing and listen to these guys!' And I wish, I lament over and over again that I didn't put in some kind of video cameras. Not for security reasons, but just because I could have hit a switch and recorded stuff like that.”
The shop was a heavenly oasis for the musical masses, but Sheppard was heartsick, his first love starving for attention. “My impetus for opening the shop was initially (that) I was the repair guy. And that's what I wanted to do, and that's what I loved to do. I always thought that my job was mostly just to keep it out of the ditches and take whatever form it wanted to. “
But the vehicle was running off the road. “Most of the people who came in the store wanted to talk to me, and I just couldn't get any work done. So I was building up a bigger and longer backlog of customer repair work that I just couldn't get to.”
He says the decision to close was heart-wrenching but necessary. “It was really like a family, like having to tell members of my family that they weren't members of my family anymore.”
Sheppard closed up shop and moved to Charleston, S.C. The BR Boys hadn't played for over a year, and Sheppard hadn't played any music for a couple of years when he reconnected with his wife to be, Ivy. He knew a bit about her from her visits to the shop.
“She came down to Charleston ostensibly to go to law school and called me up and asked if I'd have any interest in playing some music. So we got together initially to play Carter Family stuff, cause we both have a great love for the Carter Family," Sheppard says. "So Ivy and I got together and started playing music, then we got married and then played as the South Carolina Broadcasters.” Ivy and David are the core band with Jackson Cunningham on mandolin, guitar and vocals; and bassist Stu Geisbert currently filling the other slots. The band has put out about eight albums, Sheppard estimates, and toured globally.
Sheppard now lives in Mount Airy, commuting to Saltville, Va., on weekends where Ivy manages a radio station. But Sheppard is still connected to his first love. “I have a shop that's in our house here in Mount Airy. I specifically did not want to have another storefront with people walking in and bugging me, so when I moved to Charleston I didn't have a storefront either. I had a repair shop — a separate location from where I lived, but I didn't have a sign out front, didn't have any advertising, nothing. But the people who needed to find me found me. Kinda the same here.”
“I don't do any advertising,” Sheppard says. “Essentially, what I've always done. Even in Greensboro, I didn't do any kind of extensive advertising. Word of mouth works pretty well. And I think it builds up a more loyal clientele that way.”
Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.
