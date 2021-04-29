Dazzling data: Artist Heather Gordon transforms GreenHill’s gallery into a metaphorical map room

For example, Gordon’s paintings “Echo Facing Inward” and “Echo Outward Facing” both date from 2018. Their titles suggest a formal relationship, but they’re visually striking compositions without any extraneous references. The former reads as a mandala in subtly modulated shades of green and yellow, while the latter is a dazzling, symmetrical arrangement of multi-layered horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines and bands of yellow and orange. I suspect Josef Albers (famed artist and educator) would give her an A.

The title “Happy Talk” is shared by two paintings Gordon made last year. They also share several prominent visual characteristics, including a predominance of bold red and angularly labyrinthine or interlocking concentric structures. Their title alludes to mis- or disinformation, which “reframes information in bright sparkling packages,” in Gordon’s words.

“Happy talk,” in that sense, is a style of communication often practiced by former President Donald Trump, as Gordon reminds us in a group of four graph-paper drawings that incorporate passages of traditional figuration and typography.