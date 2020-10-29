Despite its name, West End Mambo plays classic salsa music

They're named after a dance, but the music they play is named after a sauce. West End Mambo's main musical output is salsa, an eclectic mix of globally sourced, spicy ingredients.
“The current band is doing classic salsa and some old-school merengues,” says saxophonist/flutist Steve Blake, WEM's co-arranger and bandleader. The group also throw in some cumbia.
Cumbia originated in Colombia, but its popularity spread throughout the Latin world. Blake likens it to a polka — a two-beat construction with roots in German polkas. Merengues are Dominican in origin. Salsa is a bit more of a blend, a confluence of African and Spanish influences from the Caribbean, mainly Puerto Rico and Cuba.
WEM has been providing foot-lifting, skirt-swirling entertainment for over two decades from its Winston-Salem base. Blake was an original member, but things changed significantly when Nicaraguan native Cesar Oviedo emigrated to town in 1999. Currently serving as co-arranger and musical director as well as providing bass, piano and vocals to the mix, Oviedo brought about a shift in the band's sound from big band Latin jazz to salsa.
“After we got to know Cesar, he has the only professional salsa experience,” Blake says. “Instead of Latin jazz, we started delving into more straight-up salsa and classic stuff from the '50s, '60s and '70s.”
WEM was already a world music aggregation before Oviedo came on the scene, with Cuban and Russian musical perpetrators presenting Latin jazz. Andrew Valentine, a Russian musician living in Winston Salem’s West End district, befriended a Cuban percussionist living next door. The duo began to perform locally with the aid of a piano player who commuted between New York and Winston-Salem. Blake got involved, then after a local scandal with one member posting anti-Muslim statements on Facebook, the other members disavowed any association with the offender, and Blake was left to try to keep the group going with replacements.
Oviedo had considerable salsa experience before relocating to Greensboro over two decades ago after vising a friend living in the area. He was a director for a television show in Managua, Nicaragua, for about four years, as well as a player in a jazz fusion band. He emigrated to Miami initially for nearly five years before going to California, then played in Japan for a short while before spending four years in Las Vegas before coming here. He now lives near Randleman.
“Officially, it's Franklinville, but I live in the country,” Oviedo says. “The closest town to my house is Randleman.”
When he joined, the band was an instrumental six-piece group with a vibe player, two percussion players (congas and timbales), bass and piano and Blake on sax. “Eventually, people that liked Latin music started following the band so they usually danced. There were salsa dancers, there were mambo dancers, so we started doing a little bit of it till we decided to hire a singer, and then we got into more of the '70s classic salsa kind of thing. That's more like what we like,” Oviedo says.
The music has changed venues since its debut in the clubs and restaurants of New York nearly half a century ago. "Salsa is more like street,” he says. “It started like a ballroom kinda thing, not really a ballroom, but a little more elegant, like the Copa Cabana and famous dance clubs in '60s or '70s New York." Initially, it was typically more of a formal big band aggregation with 12 to 15 instruments — a fusion of the big band with Latin jazz exemplified by Dizzy Gillespie and Tito Rodríguez, aka "El Inolvidable" (The Unforgettable One). “They played Latin music. (It) really was a strict format,” he says.
Ironically, the term mambo originally referred to a section of music, not the name of a dance or even a musical style.
“To a musician, when you say the mambo, that means a section of the song,” Blake affirms. “Basically, the horns play 16 bars of whatever, typically over the same changes as the chorus.”
It's kind of a muddy area with puddles of confusion to be stepped over when the music takes over your senses.
“If you say it's a mambo, it depends on who the musicians are, and actually works better as a terminology for a blues band,” Blake says. “So it's a mambo. Whereas if you're dealing with salsa players, it's a salsa. They know what that means. So the mambo, as a musical style is ill-defined, so when musicians talk about mambo, it's about the section of the arrangement where the horns play, not the style. Musicians don't use that term in terms of style.”
“The reason we're using the term mambo is that's what Andrew Valentine named the band originally. Because he and the timbale player were living next door to each other in the West End of Winston-Salem, and he just came up with the use of the mambo as a rhythmic style.” But Blake stresses once again that the term is vague and ill-defined. “That was just a name he came up with and because people knew the name, we kept it. ... I already had the domain name, so what are you gonna do,” he says, laughing.
Even though mambo is the name on the marquee, when WEM shows up, salsa is on the main menu.
”We play more of the classic salsa, '60s, '70s, but there's a lot of the older rhythms — cha cha, rumbas, that stuff — which is kind of the same era,” Oviedo says. “We do some other things people like to request sometimes — maybe a little bit of cumbia, little bit of merengue, but we are definitely not what I would call a merengue band. We do play a couple if people request it."
Because of the pandemic the band has been pretty much shut down since March. They have been a fixture at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concerts annually for years and did a livestream for this year's presentation about a month and a half ago.
Oviedo says the group is trying to plan more livestream performances.
Blake has finished a new CD for another band he's involved with — Greensboro jump blues band Smitty and the JumpStarters — and has some recordings with the salsa band from before the shutdown. He doesn't have a finished product from that.
“Crazy time. Either everything's happening or nothing,” Blake says.
To augment its incomes and keep the name alive, WEM often appears with four or five pieces from its current eight-man roster.
”We usually bill it as West End Mambo. We try and differentiate. We don't want to undersell the band, but that's the name people know,” Blake says.
”We're flexible,” he says, chuckling. “Leave no gig unturned.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!