After two-year hiatus, N.C. Folk Festival food fundraiser returns

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Folk Festival will bring back its culinary event and fundraiser after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folk A’Fare will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on May 11 in downtown.

The event at the Elm & Bain venue on South Elm Street will showcase a variety of the international cuisines found in the city, including Korean, Jamaican and Latin.

Tickets are $100. They go on sale today at ncfolkfestival.com/folkafare.

Money raised will offset the costs of producing the free festival, which will be held in early September and offers three days of performing groups representing an array of cultural traditions from around the world.

Although the 2020 festival was presented virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival attracted about 85,000 people to downtown.

“Not only is attending Folk A’Fare a great way to support the festival, but it is a great way to discover, celebrate and honor the chefs who are shaping the diverse culinary landscape of Greensboro,” Amy Grossmann, the festival’s president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

The Gate City is well known for the quality and diversity of its ethnic restaurants, many of which are owned by first- or second-generation immigrants.

At Folk A’Fare, diners can sample the signature dishes of chefs from a number of local eateries. They include Chicken Bee, Jamaica Coast Catering, Sofrito Latin Innovation Kitchen, Steven’s Banh Mi and Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill.

Desserts will be provided by Amoroso’s Bakery and Luche Libre Ice Cream & Churros.

TowneBank, a long-time supporter of the North Carolina Folk Festival, will be the presenting sponsors of this year’s Folk A’Fare.

Scott Baker, the president of TowneBank Triad, said in the announcement that the folk festival “not only brings an economic lift to our downtown community but also works to help bring the community together while celebrating the diversity within our local culture.”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.