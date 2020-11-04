 Skip to main content
Americans paying more for groceries during pandemic, survey says
Americans paying more for groceries during pandemic, survey says

Groceries

Meat is one of the top items that grocery shoppers are paying more for, according to a recent survey.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

A recent survey has found that Americans are reporting higher grocery bills since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

C+R Research recently surveyed 2,040 consumers about the effects of the pandemic on their food budget, spending habits and diets.

Here are some of the results:

  • 85% of American consumers report paying more for groceries during the pandemic; the average amount was $139 a week.
  • Americans say they've been paying more especially for meat, eggs and milk during the pandemic.
  • 65% have cut back on their weekly food budget during the pandemic.
  • 65% have changed their diet during the pandemic with 71% reporting "stress eating" more.
  • 75% also reported spending more on household goods during the pandemic.

The full report is available at www.crresearch.com/covid-consumer-prices.

