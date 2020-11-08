Amy Dixon: Seeds, leaves and more provide inspiration for local crafter

Over the years, I’ve met a few local artists that are able to capture the true essence of nature. Whether it’s photography or pottery or another medium, some artists just have a knack for integrating a little bit of the outdoors into their craft.
The same principle holds true for Colfax crafter Jack Wagstaff. Wagstaff collects plant materials, seeds and other organic materials to create framed pieces of art. What he likes to call his "somewhat wild creations" are intricate botanical mandalas, thoughtful landscape scenes and colorful pressed vases — all of which are created using raw materials.
Wagstaff and his wife, Kay, live in the River Landing retirement community in Colfax. They moved there shortly after it opened 17 years ago. For the last 10 years, Wagstaff has been gathering a plethora of natural materials from the grounds of River Landing to make his art. From leaves and seeds to tree bark and flowers — everything has potential for his creations.
Wagstaff's inspiration came from handcrafted stationary he saw while shopping.
“What got me started, I was at Ten Thousand Villages and I saw some note cards,” Wagstaff said. “I thought, 'These are really nice. I could do that.'”
So he gathered some materials, made a few cards, and took them to a local gift shop to see if they were interested in them. Concerned that the note cards wouldn't go through the mail unscathed, Wagstaff decided to go bigger. It was then he began to mat and frame his artwork, which proved to be a great medium.
“I started out small. I didn't do anything big. I didn't think I could,” Wagstaff said. “However, with time I've done very large things.”
Wagstaff works out of a small home studio, usually on a large drafting table that overlooks a community lake. It's an inspirational view, complete with a picturesque weeping willow and killer sunset views. Surrounding the lake are some large ornamental grasses and Chinese elms, which Wagstaff regularly clips to use in his art.
“The Chinese elm trees that are here on campus have wonderful little seeds this time of year. I use a lot of those,” he said.
These seeds are actually the fruit of the tree, a flat winged samara, which develop in the fall. These reddish brown elm fruit have a presence throughout many of Wagstaff's pictures, as do many other things. Seed heads of northern sea oats, dried rushes and cucumber seeds all regularly appear in his work, too.
Wagstaff does use a few materials that he doesn't forage, including split peas, lentils and couscous, which he buys at the grocery store. Some of the vegetable seeds come from the produce he has bought, including watermelons, honeydew and cantaloupes. And aside from the mats, paper and adhesive, all other materials are foraged in nature.
Nandina leaves, Japanese maple leaves, heuchera foliage, poppy and larkspur seed pods, hellebore flowers, birch bark, and maple "helicopter" seeds are all materials that he has collected. Many of these organic materials are pressed in heavy books, so to dry and flatten them for future use. A dresser drawer is dedicated to containers full of specific dried materials.
“Harvesting what I work with is half the fun,” Wagstaff said. “Friends bring me things. My sea oats have come from friends who have beach houses. I have a lot of support from people; they give me materials. My frames are either given to me or come from Salvation Army or Goodwill shops. A few of them I do buy.”
The level of creative intricacy in Wagstaff's art is stunning. From a distance many of his pictures may just look like hand-drawn designs, but with a closer examination, the details emerge. The symmetry in his mandalas is spot-on, evoking a kaleidoscope pattern at times. He can create creatures out of overlapped leaves and can evoke persona from lobbed oak leaves.
Wagstaff comes from an artistic family, so one could say he comes by it naturally. Many of his relatives are artists, including his daughter Joan and his grandson.
“I have an art background. I studied art,” Wagstaff said. “I started out in advertising as a graphic designer. My mother was a very good artist. I have a piece of art that my great aunt did pre-1910.”
A lot of the charm of Wagstaff's art is his ability to balance a design — but some of the most beautiful details of Wagstaff's pictures are the sullied materials. For example, he loves to use masticated leaves which have been skeletonized by chewing insects. Wagstaff doesn't see these leaves as damaged; he sees them as usable material.
“Japanese beetles lace these leaves. I'll put them over gold paper and cut it into some shape for maybe a container.”
By placing the laced leaf over gold foil, it creates a patina for the shape he's creating within a picture. Most often, this is a flower pot or vase.
“There are just all kinds of potential things to work with outside, if you just go out there and look,” Wagstaff said. “There's so many beautiful shaped leaves.”
Normally, Wagstaff displays and sells his artwork periodically at shows. But because of COVID-19 limitations, he does not currently have any shows planned.
Jack Wagstaff's botanical artwork
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
