Annual Men Can Cook set for Oct. 22 at Piedmont Hall

For two decades, community chefs who are “famous in their own kitchens” have gathered to participate in an annual event called Men Can Cook.

Over the years, the men’s culinary creations have helped raise thousands of dollars for the Women’s Resource Center in Greensboro.

On Oct. 22, in addition to food from 50 community chefs, locally crafted wine, beer and distilled spirits from Grove Winery, South End Brewing Co. and Fainting Goat Spirits will be available. Also, live music will be provided by Low Key Band, and a silent auction is planned.

Ashley Brooks, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center, said that chefs will also be encouraged to create smaller, cocktail-friendly dishes to go along with the event’s new upscale feel.

Brooks said this twofold purpose, both as a bridge to resources and being a resource itself, was one of the founding principles of the center when it started in 1995.

“I think it’s pretty much a proven deal that access to resources is one of the biggest problems that people have,” Brooks said. “We have all these wonderful agencies and a great community system of caring in Greensboro, but you need to know how to access those services. Being able to find those resources when you need them is the most difficult part and that’s really why we opened.”

Annually, the center serves about 9,000 women and 7,500 families who come from multiple backgrounds and different experiences. Brooks said the center is designed to help women no matter where they are in their lives.