LAUREL SPRINGS — After a decade of sitting empty, the Bluffs Restaurant on the Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen Aug. 22 to the clatter of service ware and the conversation of hungry travelers.
According to National Parks Traveler, the beloved former coffee shop — The Bluffs — at milepost 241 will again offer old favorites such as fried chicken, ham biscuits, berry cobblers, along with new recipes created by operators Shana Whitehead ad Bill Heath, owners of Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall in nearby Sparta.
Wine and beer will also be available.
During it's closure, the restaurant fell into despepair. A fund-raising effort led by The Blueridge Parkway Foundation based in Winston-Salem helped restore the facility while keeping it's original character.
Whitehead and Heath announced last spring they would take over concessions for the long-shuttered eatery near Doughton Park. The original opening date in July was delayed.
Indoor seating will be limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Outdoor seating will also be available.
The restaurant will be open 8 a.m. tl 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.
The nearby 24-room lodge remains closed.
