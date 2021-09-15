Ben’s Boyz restaurant in Greensboro serves up Southern comfort food

A new meat-and-two restaurant in Friendly Center is a family affair for the Wyatt family.

Father and son, William and Joseph Wyatt, opened Ben’s Boyz restaurant at 2911 Grandview Ave. in Greensboro on June 1, an extension of the food truck they launched last fall.

William Wyatt is a longtime partner is Sidwhill’s Café in Jamestown. Son Joe manages the family’s Ben Boyz Premium Foods, a burgeoning line of beverages, hot sauce and more.

The Wyatts first decided to start a food truck last year when the pandemic shut down many restaurant dining rooms.

“When we started building the truck, it was the height of COVID,” Joe Wyatt said. “A lot of restaurants were closed. I had the idea of having the truck in one place, instead of moving it around, and we ended up going to the Friendly shopping center in front of the old Wolfgang Puck restaurant.”

The Wyatts made an agreement with the center’s property manager to use the restaurant space for its commissary kitchen and to park the truck out front.

The location proved to be a good stopping point, as the busy center gets lots of traffic, providing lots of visibility. “We didn’t really plan on a restaurant. But we started getting popular really fast,” Joe Wyatt said.