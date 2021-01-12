Carolina Fish Fry aims to offer Calabash seafood at an affordable price

Carolina Fish Fry Co., a new franchise concept, has opened at 5705 Inman Road in Greensboro, and another location is expected to open soon in Burlington.

Carolina Fish Fry was founded in 2010 by Sam Karos, who used to run several seafood buffet restaurants in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“My dad has been in the restaurant business since 1986,” said Sam’s son Stephen Karos, the company’s director of operation. “He had four restaurants at one point. But during the recession of ’08-’09 when folks were not traveling as much, he took a step back and thought about how to provide great seafood meat to families and not break the bank. He wanted to make it more accessible.”

Thus the concept of Carolina Fish Fry was born, a fast-food version of Calabash seafood.

Sam Karos tried out that concept first in Loris, S.C., about a half-hour inland from Myrtle Beach, then he moved the company’s flagship store to Garner, N.C.

The first franchise opened in Wilmington in 2015, and now, the company is in expansion mode.

The Greensboro franchisees are Bonnie and Roland Dobson. Roland Dobson has more than 20 years’ experience in the restaurant business, including 10 years with Golden Corral.