Chow Downtown during Restaurant Week

GREENSBORO — Chow Downtown, Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s annual restaurant week, has returned through Sunday with can’t-miss specials and deals at many of the center city’s dining establishments.

"We always look forward to Chow Downtown to highlight the variety and quality of restaurants we have within walking distance of one another in downtown Greensboro,” Tal Blevins, owner of Machete, said in DGI's announcement.

Chow Downtown includes varying specials for both lunch and dinner at 26 restaurants. While most downtown restaurants have re-opened for dine-in, Chow Downtown will also include take-out specials for those wanting an at-home meal.

“The community showed unprecedented support to our downtown restaurants during last year’s take-out centric Chow Downtown restaurant week. We are thrilled to bring it back in 2021 and hope Greensboro will once again support our locally-owned center city restaurants,” Stacy Calfo, director of marketing for DGI, said in the announcement.

“It’s a perfect time to try a new establishment, or order a favorite dish from an old standby," Calfo said. "Regardless, get out and enjoy some local fare.”

View a complete list of participating businesses and specials at https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/chow-downtown/.