Clutch Coffee Bar to open Jan. 30 in Greensboro

Clutch Coffee Bar is opening its first Greensboro location at 1405 Sunset Drive.

This will be the fourth location for the young chain, founded in Mooresville in 2018.

Partners Darren Spicer, John Anderson and Jake Vandermeer started the chain in 2018 after buying out two locations of the Human Bean in Mooresville. In addition to the two stores in Mooresville, Clutch has a location in Winston-Salem that opened last summer.

Clutch’s concept focuses on drive-thru takeout.

“John and I grew up in Oregon and worked in drive-thru coffee on the West Coast for about a decade each,” Spicer said at the time of the Winston-Salem opening. “Drive-thru coffee isn’t as common on the East Coast as it is on the West Coast.”

The new store is expected to open Jan. 30. Clutch said it plans to offer free drinks that day.

Clutch uses fair-trade organic coffee and has a full line of espresso and other drinks. Its signature blend is a medium roast made by Dillanos Coffee Roasters in Washington state. Signature coffees — available hot, iced or frozen ($3.75 to $6.25) — include the caramel macchiato, with caramel and vanilla, and the Cloud 9 mocha, with coconut and chocolate.