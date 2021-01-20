Couple is bringing Lowcountry-style seafood boils to Lexington

Nialah also offers specials, which often include chicken with mushroom gravy or another dish that might appeal to the non-seafood lovers in the family.

The Currys said that it took a while to get the restaurant up and running during the pandemic.

“For a while, we couldn’t get any contractors to come out,” Nialah said.

“I became handier than I thought I could be,” Joshua said. “Since we couldn’t go out or anything, we’d come in here do whatever work we could. We painted, we built the countertop (out of recycled palettes) and tiled.”

Nialah said that the restaurant was well on its way to completion before she heard about similar concepts in the Triad from chains such as Juicy Crab, Crazy Crab and Red Crab.

“That’s really popular now. But I didn’t even know they had restaurants like that for a while,” she said.

“I had just been doing this on my own, selling plates. Lexington is a small town, and we wanted to have something for all the people who usually go out of town to eat.”

