Couple is giving back with restaurant that offers bread and soup takeout and dine-in Italian

“We kept bumping into each other at 12-step recovery meetings,” Deane said. Eventually, they struck a conversation, and before long they were dating.

“Service to community is important to us,” Ryan said. “When we started making and delivering soup, we’ve always given it to people who asked. If you walk in with zero dollars or $6, I will give you soup. The recovery aspect is we got a second chance, and our obligation to the universe is to give back as much and as frequently as we can.”

Little Light offers one soup and one bread a week, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Customers mostly pre-order to get a quart of soup and loaf of bread for $15 The rotating menu has included Italian wedding soup, vegetarian French onion, minestrone, mushroom and wild rice, and posole. The bread changes weekly, too, and might be focaccia one week and honey sunflower or sourdough rye the next.

People can order online or by phone. Little Light offers pickup and delivery.