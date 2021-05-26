Couple is giving back with restaurant that offers bread and soup takeout and dine-in Italian

A Greensboro couple’s effort to help out some friends during the pandemic has led them to start a restaurant.
Caitlin Ryan and her wife, Lexie Deane, opened Little Light Bread & Soup Co. this month at 3205 Yanceyville St.
The restaurant offers soup and bread for takeout three days a week and operates as an intimate Italian sit-down restaurant three nights a week. Beginning this week, it also will serve lunch four days a week, offering sandwiches, salads and a few Italian entrees.
Little Light also offers customers who are struggling the option of paying what they can for bread and soup.
The idea started last summer. Ryan had recently graduated from Duke University with a master’s in environmental studies but had not found a job in her field. Deane had left a job as a waitress she didn’t like.
“We had picked up side jobs but we were underemployed,” Ryan said. “We knew a lot of our friends and neighbors who usually relied on takeout and grocery delivery had limited access to fresh, nutritious meals. A lot of people we knew were struggling.”
So they decided to make homemade soup and bread for people.
“It started out kind of like a hobby and nonprofit,” Deane said. “But then we started getting so many orders, and we decided we really should get a place.”
Ryan said that they were up to 50 or 60 quarts of soup a week by last November, when they found a brick-and-mortar location in the Save A Lot shopping center at Yanceyville Street and Cone Boulevard. They stopped their delivery business then to devote themselves to renovating the new space.
Ryan is originally from Philadelphia, where she went to culinary school. “I’ve worked my entire working life in restaurants in Philly,” she said.
Deane grew up in Greensboro, working in restaurant dining rooms. “I’ve done every front-of-house job there is,” Deane said.
The concept of giving back and doing community service has strong roots in both Ryan and Deane. It comes from their journey recovering from substance abuse.
In fact, it was recovery that brought them together.
“We kept bumping into each other at 12-step recovery meetings,” Deane said. Eventually, they struck a conversation, and before long they were dating.
“Service to community is important to us,” Ryan said. “When we started making and delivering soup, we’ve always given it to people who asked. If you walk in with zero dollars or $6, I will give you soup. The recovery aspect is we got a second chance, and our obligation to the universe is to give back as much and as frequently as we can.”
Little Light offers one soup and one bread a week, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Customers mostly pre-order to get a quart of soup and loaf of bread for $15 The rotating menu has included Italian wedding soup, vegetarian French onion, minestrone, mushroom and wild rice, and posole. The bread changes weekly, too, and might be focaccia one week and honey sunflower or sourdough rye the next.
People can order online or by phone. Little Light offers pickup and delivery.
The lunch menu, served Tuesday through Friday, will include such sandwiches as roast chicken ($9) and pulled pork ($9). Salads include a kale Caesar ($9) with the optional addition of roast chicken or tuna salad for $2 more. Lunch entrees include gnocchi con ragu di funghi (potato dumplings with mushrooms, $15), risotto with prosciutto and peas ($13) and pasta con verdure (fresh summer vegetables, white-wine caper sauce, $13).
The sit-down Italian dinners are a reflection of Ryan’s cooking background. “A lot of my restaurant experience in Philly is Italian,” she said.
Ryan said she is making everything from scratch. Little Light does not sell alcohol, but Ryan said she might get a brown-bag permit at some point.
Thursday through Saturday evenings, Ryan offers a stable menu of two antipasti, two first courses, two second course and two desserts. Customers can order a la carte or choose the four-course tasting menu for $40, with one selection from each category.
Antipasti are carciofi all Romana (artichokes with ricotta and bread) and arancini (fried risotto croquettes), each for $8.
For the first course — primi in Italian — the choices are risotto al nero di sepia (black risotto with squid, $21) and a dinner portion of the same gnocchi served at lunch for $19.
Choices for the second course or secondi are scripelle ‘mbusse (ricotta-filled crepes with vegetable brodo, $19) or osso buco alla Milanese (braised veal with gremolata and polenta, $24).
For dessert, there’s cannoli and panna cotta, each $7.
“I hope people will like this,” Ryan said. “It’s hard to find authentic Italian, especially at a reasonable price point.”
Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.