Dining briefs

Knife event

The Extra Ingredient kitchen-supply store, 801 Friendly Center Road in Friendly Shopping Center in Greensboro, will host a free Zwilling Airstream Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.

Zwilling, based in Germany, is a manufacturer of knives and cookware. The Extra Ingredient is one of only 15 stores in the nation and the only one in North Carolina or South Carolina selected for this event.

Zwilling's Airstream is a combination display room and demonstration kitchen on wheels. The event will include food and knife skills demos.

The Extra Ingredient will be giving away a free paring knife to the first 120 people who confirm they will attend the event through the free registration.

For more information or to register, visit extraingredient.com.

New owners

Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery, North Carolina’s first certified organic vineyard, has new owners.

Patrick and Wendy McNabb recently bought the winery from founders Clyde and Pat Colwell.

The McNabbs say they plan to continue the organic farming practices at Carolina Heritage, which was founded in 2005.

The McNabbs moved from Boca Raton to take over the winery. Patrick McNabb, who also works for a sustainable packaging company, will oversee the farm and business end. Wendy McNabb, a former an environmental science instructor, will be the winemaker.

As of now, the McNabbs plan to continue growing the existing French-American hybrids and native muscadine grapes on the property.

The winery also will continue to host live music and to rent the on-site farmhouse to guests.

New tasting-room hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday to Monday.

For more information, visit www.CarolinaHeritageVineyards.com.