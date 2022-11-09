Dining briefs

Fresh Market is teaming up with Feeding America and more than 1 million members of its loyalty program to give back to those in need this holiday season.

The effort is set for Black Friday weekend — Nov. 25-27.

Ultimate loyalty experience members who shop along with other loyalty members will contribute to how much The Fresh Market will donate. For example, 250,000 members shopping will help provide 250,000 meals.

Also, for every $100 spent by loyalty members on The Fresh Market gift cards, the specialty retailer will donate $10 which is enough to help provide 100 meals to Feeding America.

For information, visit www.thefreshmarket.com/members-helping-millions.