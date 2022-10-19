Dining briefs

Pigstock

The Rotary Clubs of Greensboro will hold Pigstock 2022, a day of smoked barbecue and live music, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.

The event is a barbecue competition for the Boss Hawg Championship trophy with categories including beef brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, chili, chicken, sides and desserts.

All proceeds support the Children of Vietnam organization.

Tickets are $35 for food only and $45 for food and alcohol at pigstockbbq.com.