 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dining Out: Area chain restaurants are offering fall and Halloween specials
0 comments

Dining Out: Area chain restaurants are offering fall and Halloween specials

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's Sweet-or-Treat dozen

 Krispy Kreme, provided

Some area chain restaurants are celebrating fall and Halloween with specials:

Krispy Kreme has a new Halloween-themed promotion called “Sweet-or-Treat” Saturdays when you can get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen with the purchase of any dozen every Saturday from Oct. 10-18. Each Sweet-or-Treat Original Glazed dozen is individually wrapped and includes a not-so-scary special edition Jack-o’-Lantern Doughnut.

* * * *

Wendy’s is selling its annual Boo! Books in support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Each $1 book comes with five coupons, each good for a free chocolate or vanilla Jr. Frosty. The books are available through Oct. 31. and the coupons are valid through Dec. 31.

* * * *

Sonic is celebrating Halloween 2020 with new Trick or Treat Blasts at participating locations.

The Trick or Treat Blast features vanilla or chocolate-syrup ice cream blended with Oreo cookies, M&M’s Minis and Snickers bar pieces. The blasts are available at participating locations through Nov. 1.

* * * *

Need some pumpkin? These chain restaurants are offering pumpkin-flavored treats.

  • McDonald's: Pumpkin Spice Latte in selected markets
  • Denny's: Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes
  • The Cheesecake Factory: Pumpkin and Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecakes
  • Cracker Barrel: Pumpkin Pie Latte
  • Dairy Queen: Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
  • Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Dunkin': Pumpkin Spice Latte
0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News