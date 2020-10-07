Dining Out: Area chain restaurants are offering fall and Halloween specials

Some area chain restaurants are celebrating fall and Halloween with specials:
Krispy Kreme has a new Halloween-themed promotion called “Sweet-or-Treat” Saturdays when you can get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen with the purchase of any dozen every Saturday from Oct. 10-18. Each Sweet-or-Treat Original Glazed dozen is individually wrapped and includes a not-so-scary special edition Jack-o’-Lantern Doughnut.
* * * *
Wendy’s is selling its annual Boo! Books in support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Each $1 book comes with five coupons, each good for a free chocolate or vanilla Jr. Frosty. The books are available through Oct. 31. and the coupons are valid through Dec. 31.
* * * *
Sonic is celebrating Halloween 2020 with new Trick or Treat Blasts at participating locations.
The Trick or Treat Blast features vanilla or chocolate-syrup ice cream blended with Oreo cookies, M&M’s Minis and Snickers bar pieces. The blasts are available at participating locations through Nov. 1.
* * * *
Need some pumpkin? These chain restaurants are offering pumpkin-flavored treats.
- McDonald's: Pumpkin Spice Latte in selected markets
- Denny's: Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes
- The Cheesecake Factory: Pumpkin and Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecakes
- Cracker Barrel: Pumpkin Pie Latte
- Dairy Queen: Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
- Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Dunkin': Pumpkin Spice Latte
