Dining Out: Area chain restaurants are offering fall and Halloween specials

Some area chain restaurants are celebrating fall and Halloween with specials:

Krispy Kreme has a new Halloween-themed promotion called “Sweet-or-Treat” Saturdays when you can get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen with the purchase of any dozen every Saturday from Oct. 10-18. Each Sweet-or-Treat Original Glazed dozen is individually wrapped and includes a not-so-scary special edition Jack-o’-Lantern Doughnut.

Wendy’s is selling its annual Boo! Books in support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Each $1 book comes with five coupons, each good for a free chocolate or vanilla Jr. Frosty. The books are available through Oct. 31. and the coupons are valid through Dec. 31.

Sonic is celebrating Halloween 2020 with new Trick or Treat Blasts at participating locations.

The Trick or Treat Blast features vanilla or chocolate-syrup ice cream blended with Oreo cookies, M&M’s Minis and Snickers bar pieces. The blasts are available at participating locations through Nov. 1.

