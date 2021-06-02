Dining Out: Biscuitville to open new store on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

New Biscuitville opens on Battleground
Biscuitville opened a new location June 2 at 3735 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro that will have a dining room for eating in.
Biscuitville’s nearby location at 2311 Battleground Ave. will remain open for drive-thru business only.
The new location will feature:
A double drive-thru.
An exterior design resembling a reclaimed Southern barn, with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights
An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Cheerwine
Free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.
The operator of the new Biscuitville is Vincent Luliucci.
Hours for the new location will be from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.biscuitville.com.