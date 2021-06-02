Dining Out: Biscuitville to open new store on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

New Biscuitville opens on Battleground

Biscuitville opened a new location June 2 at 3735 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro that will have a dining room for eating in.

Biscuitville’s nearby location at 2311 Battleground Ave. will remain open for drive-thru business only.

The new location will feature:

A double drive-thru.

An exterior design resembling a reclaimed Southern barn, with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights

An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Cheerwine

Free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.

The operator of the new Biscuitville is Vincent Luliucci.

Hours for the new location will be from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.biscuitville.com.