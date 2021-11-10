Dining Out: Bojangles takes N.C. A&T theme, Golden Corral offers military night

Aggie pride

The Bojangles at 115 E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro has taken on an N.C. A&T theme.

The restaurant, which is best known for its Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, is decked out in blue and gold.

The theme also extends to the Big Bo Boxes that include chicken, biscuits, fixin's and tea.

Military night

Golden Corral has honored active and former military members for 20 years with Military Appreciation Night. This year's celebration will be from 5 p.m. until the restaurant closes on Nov. 11, which is also Veteran's Day, and will offer a free “thank you” meal to active military members and vertans.

Area Golden Corral locations include:

4404 Landview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-8443.

3108 Garden Loop, Burlington. 336-584-3890.

1070 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro. 336-625-6734.

180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem. 336-760-8040.

New menu items