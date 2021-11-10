Dining Out: Bojangles takes N.C. A&T theme, Golden Corral offers military night

Aggie pride
The Bojangles at 115 E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro has taken on an N.C. A&T theme.
The restaurant, which is best known for its Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, is decked out in blue and gold.
The theme also extends to the Big Bo Boxes that include chicken, biscuits, fixin's and tea.
Visit bojangles.com.
Military night
Golden Corral has honored active and former military members for 20 years with Military Appreciation Night. This year's celebration will be from 5 p.m. until the restaurant closes on Nov. 11, which is also Veteran's Day, and will offer a free “thank you” meal to active military members and vertans.
Area Golden Corral locations include:
- 4404 Landview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-8443.
- 3108 Garden Loop, Burlington. 336-584-3890.
- 1070 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro. 336-625-6734.
- 180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem. 336-760-8040.
Visit goldencorral.com.
New menu items
Viva Chicken is adding beef to its menu with three new steak-focused, Asian-inspired dishes, available through Dec. 14.
The restaurant is a fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie eatery.
The three new dishes are:
- Lomo Saltado ($15.25), a stir fry with marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and fries served over jasmine rice.
- Wow Lomito ($12.95), a sandwich with marinated steak, sauteed onion, tomatoes, rocoto mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll.
- Chinito Saltado ($15.25), a Chifa-style stir fry dish with sirloin, onions, tomato, herbs and french fries atop Viva’s arroz chuafa (Peruvian fried rice with red peppers, green onions, eggs, ginger and soy sauce). Chifa cuisine is a fusion of traditional Cantonese elements fused with Peruvian ingredients.
Area locations are at 4520 W. Wendover Ave., Suite 110, Greensboro; and 3493 Burke Mill Road, Winston-Salem.
Visit vivachicken.com.