Dining Out

Mango salsa

Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, a fast-casual restaurant, is bringing mango salsa back to its menu in April.

The salsa is made with fresh, hand-cut mangoes, pico de gallo, cilantro, peppers, jalapenos, fresh lime juice and sea salt. It offers a zesty, tangy contrast to the traditional tomato-based salsas found at the restaurant. All of Barberitos salsas, including the mango salsa, are made fresh daily. The restaurant serves burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and nachos.

Find Barberitos as these locations in the Triad:

301 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro

2408-D Spring Garden St., Greensboro

2754 Highway 68 North 101, High Point

1231 Eastchester Drive, High Point

220 Market View Drive, Suite B, Kernersville

Beer hunts

Lowes Foods is partnering with craft breweries to offer Virtual Beer Hunts, to help beer enthusiasts track down and try new beers without visiting the breweries.