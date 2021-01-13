Dining Out

New cider bar
Bull City Ciderworks will open a new location on Jan. 15 at 504 State St. in Greensboro.
The location is the former home of Gibb's Hundred Brewing Company, which closed in September.
Bull City Ciderworks offers flavored ciders, such as Off Main, the company's classic, dry cider; Steep South, a honey-sweetened black tea cider; Cherry Tart; Rhize Up, a ginger cider; and others.
Call 336-808-5153 or go to bullcityciderworks.com.
New location
Biscuitville has broken ground on a new location at 3735 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro in Brassfield Shopping Center.
The spot, in front of Trader Joe's, was formerly occupied by a Pizza Hut restaurant.
Biscuitville, which has 62 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serves Southern breakfast food from 5 or 5:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.
Visit biscuitville.com.
Free bagels
Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day, and a couple of bagel chains are offering deals to celebrate.
From Jan. 15-31, each guest who uses Order Ahead on the Bruegger’s Bagels app can get a free, fresh-baked N.Y.-style bagel and cream cheese with any purchase. Bruegger's Bagels locations in Greensboro are at 3116 W. Friendly Ave. and 3211 Battleground Ave.
From Jan. 15 to a limited time after, each guest who use Order Ahead on the Einstein Bros. Bagels mobile app can get one free egg sandwich of choice with purchase. Find Einstein Bros. Bagels in the N.C. A&T Student Union at 1403 John W. Mitchell Drive in Greensboro.
Visit www.brueggers.com or www.einsteinbros.com.
If you know of a new restaurant opening or other restaurant news, let us know by email at gotriad@greensboro.com or by phone at 336-373-7014.