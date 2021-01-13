Dining Out

New cider bar

Bull City Ciderworks will open a new location on Jan. 15 at 504 State St. in Greensboro.

The location is the former home of Gibb's Hundred Brewing Company, which closed in September.

Bull City Ciderworks offers flavored ciders, such as Off Main, the company's classic, dry cider; Steep South, a honey-sweetened black tea cider; Cherry Tart; Rhize Up, a ginger cider; and others.

Call 336-808-5153 or go to bullcityciderworks.com.

New location

Biscuitville has broken ground on a new location at 3735 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro in Brassfield Shopping Center.

The spot, in front of Trader Joe's, was formerly occupied by a Pizza Hut restaurant.

Biscuitville, which has 62 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serves Southern breakfast food from 5 or 5:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

Free bagels

Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day, and a couple of bagel chains are offering deals to celebrate.