Dining Out

Free burger
Today, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 1310 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, will offer the restaurant’s new Black n’ Blue Burger free to those with a COVID-19 vaccination card.
The Black ‘n Blue Burger is a blackened Angus beef burger with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Visit www.worldofbeer.com.
Marco’s Pizza
A new Marco’s Pizza location will be opening soon at 1600 New Garden Road, Suite B, Greensboro.
Marco’s Pizza offers build-your-own pizza, signature pizzas, pizza bowls, sub sandwiches, salads, chicken wings and more. Dining options include delivery, curbside pickup and catering.
Other local locations include:
1706 Stanley Road, Greensboro
3606 N. Elm St., Greensboro
2101 N. Main St., High Point
Visit marcos.com.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is making it a little sweeter to receive your COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Monday and lasting through Dec. 31, customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccine card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut.
To qualify, a customer must have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and show a vaccine card. A “vaccinated” sticker doesn’t qualify.
No purchase is required, and guests are eligible to receive one free Original Glazed doughnut per day “anytime, any day, even every day — through the remainder of 2021,” the company announced.
The doughnut chain will also be delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the nation in the coming weeks and is offering up to four hours of paid time off to employees to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible, and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.
And if you’ve chosen not to be vaccinated? Those customers can visit Krispy Kreme on Mondays through May 24 to receive a free Original Glazed doughnut and medium coffee.
If you have restaurant news, email kim.mills@greensboro.com. Join our Facebook group Triad Eats & Drinks.