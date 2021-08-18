Dining Out

Barberitos

Barberitos, the fast-casual burrito restaurant, has remodeled and reopened its store at 301 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro

Updates to the restaurant include replacing the kitchen equipment, salsa bar, light fixtures, countertops, dining room tables and chairs, and restrooms and repainting the interior. The dining room also will feature a personalized mural that includes elements unique to Greensboro, such as the General Greene statue.

Salsa contest

The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is seeking entries for its annual Saucy Salsa contest, which will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 during the weekly Saturday market.

The contest will have mild and hot categories, and salsas must be submitted the day of the contest.

The winners of each category will receive $100 in “market bucks” that can be used to buy produce and other items at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market in Winston-Salem. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively.

The contest is open to amateur cooks 18 and older. All entries must be homemade, and each contestant can enter no more than one salsa in each category.