Installation began Monday on 13 outdoor restaurant patios in what Downtown Greensboro Inc. has called its biggest project to date.

These patios are being installed right in the street in front of participating restaurants.

The project is an extension of the temporary patio program that Downtown Greensboro adopted in 2020 as a way to help restaurants weather the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing was mandated for dining rooms, making it difficult for many restaurants to bring in adequate revenue.

At the time, Downtown Greensboro Inc. worked with the city to allow patio seating in select parking spaces in the street. Downtown Greensboro then put out a call for restaurants that would be interested in having such a patio.

A handful of restaurants received temporary patios that occupied one or two parking spaces outside their doors, and those restaurants are now receiving permanent replacement patios this week.

Installation began this week with a patio for Lewis & Elm, and the remaining patios are expected to be installed by Friday, said Rob Overman, the director of strategic initiatives for Downtown Greensboro.

Other businesses in the patio program include Crafted: The Art of the Taco, Natty Greene’s, Little Brother Brewing, Cheesecakes by Alex and more.

Downtown Greensboro had previously said that the project is costing $430,700, with $288,140 covered by Downtown Greensboro and $142,700 covered by the city of Greensboro. “But you can probably tack another $10K onto that now,” Overman said.

The replacement patios consist of a platform and three walls, with the platform raising the area to the level of the sidewalk and the fourth side opening onto the sidewalk. Each patio measures 6 by 18 feet — designed to take up exactly one parking space. “These are modular patios that literally click together,” Overman said.

Each patio can seat as many as 16 people, four each at four tables, he said. Some restaurants have chosen a double patio that can potentially seat twice as many people.

The patios have a steel frame with decorative wood panels. A single patio weighs 1,200 pounds and can withstand the impact of a car traveling at 30 mph, Overman said. He added that in some cases, planter boxes are being installed to give added buffers.

The patios are designed to last, Overman said, noting that they come with a 15-year warranty.

They also are designed to be more aesthetically pleasing. Zack Matheny, Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s CEO and President, said in a statement, “The Jersey walls we have been looking at for the past three years were only supposed to stick around for a few months. We believed at the time that they were a temporary solution to help our smaller restaurants expand to the outdoors during the pandemic. What we’ve learned in the last three years is that our community craves outdoor dining, so these patios will satisfy that hunger and be more aesthetic in the center city.”

Jake Assaf, the managing partner of Lewis & Elm, said his restaurant came into the patio program late because the restaurant didn’t open until 2021, but that having a patio has been a significant benefit.

“It’s kind of the nature of a wine bar. If it’s nice out, people want to sit out and enjoy a glass of prosecco,” he said.

“Our (temporary patio) was holding up all right, but we were ready to get something more permanent — and something that looks more inviting. I’m looking forward to having these, and I think the public is going to like them, too. It’s a win for everybody,” he said.

Now that Lewis & Elm’s patio is installed, Assaf said, he plans to “bling it out” with lights and greenery.

Alex Amoroso, the owner of Cheesecakes by Alex, originally signed up for a temporary patio in 2020 — and then changed his mind.

“At the time, I was concerned about having enough parking during COVID,” he said.

But he knows full well the benefits of having patio seating. From 2002 to 2019, he had patio space on the side of his building — space he lost because of the deteriorating condition of the building next door.

So he’s looking forward to having patio seating once again.

“When you can have music, people sitting outside, it just adds to the atmosphere,” he said. “It adds to the whole downtown feel.”

Overman said that though only the 13 restaurants previously enrolled in Downtown Greensboro’s patio program were able to get the permanent replacements, that could change in time.

“We certainly anticipate that, as other restaurants see these installed, there is likely to be more interest,” he said. “If there is available funding, we would love to see this expand.”